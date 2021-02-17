Logo
Apex Legends addresses issue causing Heirloom Pack counter to reset

Published: 17/Feb/2021 0:07

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, have finally addressed an issue in the Anniversary Collection event that was causing Heirloom Pack counters to reset seemingly at random.

If you’ve been affected by the problems plaguing Apex Legends packs during the game’s anniversary event, and have been hoping that the developers talk about those issues, then your wish has come true.

In a thread over on Twitter, Respawn finally dove into the confusion and problems surrounding the packs, the heirloom shards they were supposed to give, and more.

According to the Apex Legends devs, a bug was causing a hidden counter, which guarantees players a pack of Heirloom shards at their 500th Apex pack, to be reset. The bug causing this issue has since been fixed, though it did run amok for some players who opened packs before February 10.

While the bug has indeed been fixed, Respawn is doing two things to address the problem. Firstly, they are working on a “hotfix” in order to change the progress back to what it was before it was reset, in order to help players track their pack opening properly, which will also include any pack opened after it was reset.

When the hotfix releases, if the player is detected to have already crossed the 500 threshold, they will automatically be given a free pack containing heirloom shards.

Secondly, Respawn is giving all players who were affected five free Apex Packs for the troubles associated with the bug, as a further gesture of goodwill.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a release date for either one of these. According to the devs, the free Apex Packs will come at some point after the hotfix has been released and it’s been tested to be working properly, but they gave no mention as to when that specific hotfix will be released to players.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the hotfix arrives. Here’s hoping that it’s just a few days, and affected players don’t have to wait much longer.

How to get Apex Legends Gibraltar Edition with exclusive legendary skins

Published: 16/Feb/2021 18:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 18:15

by Calum Patterson
Gibraltar Edition for Apex Legends
Another Apex Legends edition pack is available, this time for Gibraltar, and will include two exclusive legendary skins, including the “King of the Sea” Gibraltar Skin.

Legend editions for Apex Legends first dropped in 2019, starting with the Lifeline and Bloodhound editions.

These were followed by the Octane edition in early 2020, and then Pathfinder’s edition in May. That was the last time we had a new one release, so we’ve been waiting a while for Gibraltar’s pack to drop.

Gibraltar is of course one of the eight founding Legends in the game, and he also just received his heirloom in Season 7, so it makes sense that he’s up next for his very own special edition.

Apex Legends editions for Bloodhound and Lifeline
Respawn Entertainment
The first two Legend editions were for Bloodhound and Lifeline

Apex Legends Gibraltar edition

The pack will include five items in total:

  • Exclusive Legendary “King of the Sea” Gibraltar Skin
  • Exclusive Legendary “Terror of the Deep” Devotion Skin
  • Exclusive “Lone Shark” Gun Charm
  • Exclusive “Making Waves” Badge
  • 1,000 Apex Coins
Gibraltar edition contents
Respawn Entertainment
The Gibraltar Edition is $19.99, but EA Play members get a discount.

How much is the Gibraltar Edition?

These editions typically cost $19.99, but EA Play members can get it discounted at $17.99 There are also sales sometimes too. For example, you can currently get the Octane and Pathfinder editions for a reduced price on Origin.

This is pretty good value when compared to the typical cost of Legendary skin on its own, nevermind the 1,000 Apex coins that are also included.

How to get Gibraltar’s King of the Sea skin

  1. Go to the store on PlayStation or Xbox, or Origin/Steam on PC.
  2. Navigate to Apex Legends
  3. In add-ons, you’ll see the Gibraltar Edition, as well as past editions
  4. After purchasing, you will have 1,000 coins and the cosmetics added in-game automatically

Also, Respawn released the Mayhem Pack for Season 8, which includes an exclusive Fuse skin and 600 Apex coins, so you may want to pick that up too.

The Anniversary collection event is ongoing in Apex Legends right now too, which gives you the opportunity to get some great-looking recolors of classic skins, as well as 150 heirloom shards if you complete the collection.