Apex Legends addresses issue causing Heirloom Pack counter to reset

Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, have finally addressed an issue in the Anniversary Collection event that was causing Heirloom Pack counters to reset seemingly at random.

If you’ve been affected by the problems plaguing Apex Legends packs during the game’s anniversary event, and have been hoping that the developers talk about those issues, then your wish has come true.

In a thread over on Twitter, Respawn finally dove into the confusion and problems surrounding the packs, the heirloom shards they were supposed to give, and more.

According to the Apex Legends devs, a bug was causing a hidden counter, which guarantees players a pack of Heirloom shards at their 500th Apex pack, to be reset. The bug causing this issue has since been fixed, though it did run amok for some players who opened packs before February 10.

We're working on a hotfix to restore affected players' "bad luck protection" counters to their proper count (including additional packs opened since the bug). If the bug prevented you from getting rewarded on your 500th pack, you'll receive a pack containing heirloom shards. — Respawn (@Respawn) February 16, 2021

While the bug has indeed been fixed, Respawn is doing two things to address the problem. Firstly, they are working on a “hotfix” in order to change the progress back to what it was before it was reset, in order to help players track their pack opening properly, which will also include any pack opened after it was reset.

When the hotfix releases, if the player is detected to have already crossed the 500 threshold, they will automatically be given a free pack containing heirloom shards.

Secondly, Respawn is giving all players who were affected five free Apex Packs for the troubles associated with the bug, as a further gesture of goodwill.

We’re also going to grant affected players 5 Apex Packs for their trouble. We’ll update when the fix has rolled out and we’ve confirmed that it’s working properly. — Respawn (@Respawn) February 16, 2021

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a release date for either one of these. According to the devs, the free Apex Packs will come at some point after the hotfix has been released and it’s been tested to be working properly, but they gave no mention as to when that specific hotfix will be released to players.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the hotfix arrives. Here’s hoping that it’s just a few days, and affected players don’t have to wait much longer.