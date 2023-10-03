Apex Legends players warned against viewing stats as Respawn investigates crashes

Apex Legends’ latest update has caused mayhem for some players who are simply trying to view their stats. Respawn has now addressed the issue and provided a solution for affected players.

The recent patch, which was intended to address various gameplay, graphics, and store-related issues, has unintentionally caused a significant problem for some players.

A number of gamers have reported their games crashing when they attempt to view their lifetime player stats.

Respawn, the developer behind Apex Legends, has now addressed the issue, giving an update on the problem and, fortunately, providing a quick fix and advice for affected players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“As an update on the above, stats pages remain bugged, however, we have pushed out a fix for players who are stuck crashing due to weapon mastery level ups. This required weapon mastery to be disabled.

“The team is still working on a full fix for the above and getting weapon mastery back online. In the meantime, we advise against going to any player stats-related screens as it will cause your game to crash.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“More updates to come, and thank you for being patient with us as we work through a fix!”

Article continues after ad

While the issue isn’t making Apex Legends unplayable, gamers have simply been advised not to check their stats pages as they remain bugged.

Article continues after ad

The recent Apex Legends patch also brought several updates, including:

A reduction in the Rev shell damage event challenge from 1000 to 500.

Fixes aimed at improving graphics and performance on the Nintendo Switch.

A resolution for an issue that was preventing players from upgrading their battle pass.

Fixes for PC graphics, specifically related to the Dynamic Streaming Budget setting.

However, along with the current stats page issue that’s causing crashes, Respawn is still investigating other problems that players have reported, including:

Playing at 165+ FPS may cause stuttering during some gameplay scenarios

Legends may rotate when exiting a Trident

Crashes referencing FS_CheckAsyncRequest when loading into a map

For now, Apex Legends are urged to steer clear of checking their stats as Respawn irons out the kinks.