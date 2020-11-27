 Respawn hope to bring Wraith "under control" in Apex Legends Season 8 - Dexerto
Respawn hope to bring Wraith “under control” in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 27/Nov/2020 2:41

by Andrew Amos
The debate around Wraith is still raging on in Apex Legends. Despite change after change, she’s still a power pick in a lot of situations. However, in Season 8, Respawn are pulling out the final straw to try and bring Wraith “under control” once and for all.

Wraith has been slowly tuned down over the 20-month history of Apex Legends from outrageously broken, to somewhat manageable. Despite being hit with a big set of nerfs in June’s Lost Treasures update though, she still reigns supreme in the Outlands.

However, Respawn aren’t giving up hope on finally bringing the voidwalker “under control.” In an interview on the Third Party podcast, developer Daniel Klein said that more changes are on the way in Season 8.

Wraith could be getting a bit bigger if Respawn end up shipping their intended changes for Apex Legends Season 8.

While he joked about just straight up removing Wraith from the game, Respawn actually have a direction they want to take. They don’t want to hit Wraith’s kit any harder. They want to see if they can “fix” her hitboxes.

“I don’t want to hit her kit any more. We’ve pushed that to the breaking point where it’s barely still fun, but the extremely wind-up on her tactical ⁠— as much as it was necessary ⁠— it puts the ability more into the camp of cerebral power rather than satisfying in the moment power,” he said.

“With Wraith, our approach is going to be very similar to Pathfinder. We’re going to take a look at her hitboxes and see how much wiggle room we have there. With Pathfinder, it turned out that we had so much… that was a 20% increase in hitbox size.”

The Pathfinder changes were shipped in the Season 7 update earlier in November, and have made the grappling robot a bit easier to hit while dashing across Olympus and the other maps.

Despite Respawn’s hopes though, nothing is locked in. They’ve only just started scouting out the work to change Wraith’s hitboxes. Klein stated he hopes the changes will be enough that Respawn could even look at buffing Wraith down the line, but the solution could be a dead end.

Pathfinder flying across screen with grapple hook.
Pathfinder was hit with a similar hitbox nerf in Season 7.

“Nothing is guaranteed yet, we haven’t started work yet. I’ve asked one of our technical artists to take a look at it. Whenever he gets around to it, we will know more.

“My earnest hope is that we can bring her under control with just hitbox changes, and then maybe even look at ways at making her more in-the-moment fun again, and find a balance point between her tactical now and what it used to be.”

They’re not willing to risk “giving Wraith more power” by shipping some changes early before they tackle her hitboxes, so don’t expect ability buffs soon. However, in Apex Legends Season 8, expect Wraith to feel a little bit different.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for frustrating Season 7 Clubs bug

Published: 26/Nov/2020 23:18

by Alan Bernal
The Apex Legends community has been encountering a bizarre bug that’s randomly kicking people out of their Club, even if they were the one to create the group in the first place – and Respawn is on the case.

The hyped Season 7 feature finally let Apex players initiate randos into recurring squadmates by inviting them into the social hub for friends. This was integrated for the purposes of growing communities and making teams easier to fill.

But now, some Club creators are getting kicked out of their own group and even finding that the guilds they made are getting deactivated with little explanation to account for.

While Clubs can get instantly deleted if they’re found with inappropriate names or the like, players have been reporting no such infractions while still getting ousted from their org.

Got removed from my own club that i created? my friend who is admin was not even online in the past few hours. and cant find any club if i click find club. Other clubs got deleted aswell? from apexlegends

“My club was up since Season 7 dropped,” user ‘IIIOxygenRSC’ wrote. “No offensive name or tag, no offensive text chat, usernames or anything. Logged onto apex today with a notification that said my club had been deleted by club admins. Anyone else or any idea why?”

It’s been happening more to different people, prompting Respawn Entertainment to take a closer look at what could be causing the problematic trend.

Clubs Designer at Respawn, Chad Armstrong gave a little comfort to people who’ve been dealing with the glitch: “Thanks for letting me know. We’re looking into this now.”

Now that the developers are on the case, it could soon lead to a meaningful fix to why people are getting met with a random ‘Exited Club’ notification as soon as they log into the game.

“Several players are reporting that they were removed from their club by the admins, even if THEY were the admins,” The Dot’s Pedro Peres said. “This is probably a major bug with Apex and I know Respawn will push out a fix for it ASAP.”

Though his incident was quickly resolved, more players have been wondering if that would be the case with them as well.

The Apex devs could be working on a speedy fix for Clubs to make sure their new Season 7 feature is working without a hitch.