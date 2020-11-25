Apex Legends dev confirms highly-requested inventory feature coming soon - Dexerto

The era of ‘red dots’ littered across Apex Legends’ menu tabs will finally come to an end after Respawn confirmed they’re implementing a ‘mark all as seen’ button to the game.

Apex’s bustling community is rejoicing after the developers indicated the long-awaited quality of life update that is scheduled for the next patch, if everything goes to plan.

While fans of the game have known for a while that the feature was pending, there hasn’t been much news of it since seeing it on Respawn’s Trello board a while ago. Since the conversation’s gone dark, it’s been a waiting game to see if the developers would follow-up on the organizational feature.

Well, an inquiring fan created a mock-up of what the ‘mark all as seen’ button could look like within the character-select screen. But fiction turned into reality once Respawn Senior Game Designer, Daniel Z. Klein, chimed into the discussion.

“Could we get a ‘Mark all as seen’ button? Would be useful instead of going through all the menus to clear the icons,” user ‘TigerTankSniper’ suggested, before Klein was happy to oblige.

“Good news! That’s probably coming in the next patch! John Hodgson put that one in not too long ago,” Klein was happy to report. Hodgson is another Senior Game Designer at Respawn, who’s about to make a lot of the Apex fans really happy.

Since the launch of Apex Legends back in February 2019, there’s been a ton of content regularly injected into the battle royale. This stretches from Legends, weapon cosmetics, sky trails, holo sprays, voice lines, banners, and a lot more.

As much as the fans have loved adding troves of content to their personal libraries, every time something new gets added a small red dot appears to notify players of the change.

“I have an army of them because all the useless blue and white items I get, not really motivated enough to click on all them so now it just keeps growing bigger and bigger,” one person wrote.

The thing is, those little indicators can be persistent and a bit of a bother; hence, the quality of life update that’s coming into the game very soon.

But the community can let out a collective sigh of relief seeing as they shouldn’t be a problem in Apex Legends after the next update.