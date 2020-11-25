 Apex Legends dev confirms highly-requested inventory feature coming soon - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms highly-requested inventory feature coming soon

Published: 25/Nov/2020 20:29 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 21:10

by Alan Bernal
apex legends menu
NaeemPK via Reddit

Apex Legends Season 7

The era of ‘red dots’ littered across Apex Legends’ menu tabs will finally come to an end after Respawn confirmed they’re implementing a ‘mark all as seen’ button to the game.

Apex’s bustling community is rejoicing after the developers indicated the long-awaited quality of life update that is scheduled for the next patch, if everything goes to plan.

While fans of the game have known for a while that the feature was pending, there hasn’t been much news of it since seeing it on Respawn’s Trello board a while ago. Since the conversation’s gone dark, it’s been a waiting game to see if the developers would follow-up on the organizational feature.

Well, an inquiring fan created a mock-up of what the ‘mark all as seen’ button could look like within the character-select screen. But fiction turned into reality once Respawn Senior Game Designer, Daniel Z. Klein, chimed into the discussion.

apex legends season
Respawn Entertainment via InterfaceInGame
The red dots on tabs have cursed the Apex Legends menu screen for a while.

“Could we get a ‘Mark all as seen’ button? Would be useful instead of going through all the menus to clear the icons,” user ‘TigerTankSniper’ suggested, before Klein was happy to oblige.

“Good news! That’s probably coming in the next patch! John Hodgson put that one in not too long ago,” Klein was happy to report. Hodgson is another Senior Game Designer at Respawn, who’s about to make a lot of the Apex fans really happy.

Since the launch of Apex Legends back in February 2019, there’s been a ton of content regularly injected into the battle royale. This stretches from Legends, weapon cosmetics, sky trails, holo sprays, voice lines, banners, and a lot more.

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Could we get a "Mark all as seen" button? Would be useful instead of going through all the menus to clear the icons.".

As much as the fans have loved adding troves of content to their personal libraries, every time something new gets added a small red dot appears to notify players of the change.

“I have an army of them because all the useless blue and white items I get, not really motivated enough to click on all them so now it just keeps growing bigger and bigger,” one person wrote.

The thing is, those little indicators can be persistent and a bit of a bother; hence, the quality of life update that’s coming into the game very soon.

But the community can let out a collective sigh of relief seeing as they shouldn’t be a problem in Apex Legends after the next update.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Horizon actor reveals bizarre way she helped make Season 7

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:48

by Jacob Hale
Horizon Apex Legends voice actor
Instagram: ellenewlandsgram / Respawn

Apex Legends Season 7

The voice actor behind Apex Legends’ newest character, Horizon, has revealed the bizarre conditions in which she provided the voice, and it’s crazy to see where our favorite Scot came from.

Horizon was introduced to Apex Legends in Season 7, bringing a new set of abilities to the game, alongside new map Olympus.

The Gravitational Manipulator has been an instant hit with fans, so much so that we actually ranked her as one of the best legends in the game in our Season 7 tier list, behind only Wraith, Gibraltar and Bloodhound.

So, for such a fantastic character, Apex fans might expect a large-budget, Hollywood-esque production to get her voice lines and general character perfect… but that wasn’t the case.

Horizon Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon has been an instant hit in Apex Legends.

Season 7 launched on November 4, 2020, and after letting the dust settle a bit, Horizon voice actor Elle Newlands shared a brilliant video from when she was recording for the character.

Clearly excited, this is about as 2020 as it gets, as Newlands was confined to a tiny closet to get her work done.

“I had to capture this for posterity,” she started excitedly. “I just stepped out of my closet, it’s July 17, I’m in Los Angeles in a 2-foot by 3-foot closet where I have my little recording booth, and I just recorded facial recognition and voiceover for Season 7 of Apex Legends, and I’m the voice of Horizon… Aah!”

Clarifying that it was for the Season 7 trailer, Elle said she is “so excited” to be in the game, calling the fact that she’s doing it all from home “amazing.”

It goes without saying that it is amazing what Elle and the wider Respawn crew have managed to pull off, in her own words, to “keep the entertainment flowing” despite all the issues the world has been facing in 2020.

If this can be done in a 2x3ft closet in someone’s home, we can’t imagine the possibilities for characters in the future of Apex.