Respawn confirm Apex Legends won’t follow Warzone 2 with BR sequel

Apex Legends devs have poured cold water on the idea of a follow-up to the acclaimed battle royale, confirming that it won’t follow in Warzone’s footsteps and release a sequel anytime soon.

While both games have been undeniable successes, there is a tangible difference in the moods of the Warzone and Apex Legends communities.

The former have seen the transition from Verdansk to Caldera give way to chaos in the form of bugs and glitches, while the latter are enjoying Storm Point and getting excited for the launch of Maggie as Season 12’s new legend.

However, Warzone fans do have Warzone 2 to look forward to, with the follow-up to the CoD battle royale reportedly in development already.

There have been very limited rumors suggesting an Apex Legends sequel would be on EA’s agenda but, in a recent interview with the Washington Post, a Respawn dev has confirmed there are no plans for a follow-up game.

When asked if Apex Legends has an ending or if there is a sequel in the works, Game Director Steven Ferreira poured cold water on that idea.

“We don’t think of an endgame,” he said. “That’s one of the coolest things about working on Apex is the fact that it is live service. We don’t see any reason to reboot the franchise or put out a sequel. We want to continue to have Apex grow perpetually. We think that there’s a lot of runway in terms of the creative space within the universe that we’ve developed.”

He continued: “There’s way more still out there that we want to try than we can actually plot out and think of on a calendar. So right now, there’s no plans to sequel it. And there’s no plans to sunset it either. We’ve just got more and more good ideas — hopefully, good ideas — that we’re excited to try.”

The news won’t dampen fans’ enthusiasm for future seasons, with many just as excited for Season 12 as they were for its opening ones. Long may that continue.