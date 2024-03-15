Apex Legends players split over “crazy” Season 20 Ring spawns

Apex Legends players have started a debate over whether or not Season 20’s “crazy” Ring spawns are fun to play or not.

Apex Legends Season 20 content is well underway and players have been enjoying the changes that developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced to the battle royale.

Changes like the new Legend Upgrade system and the Replicator rework have overhauled big parts of the gameplay and have been relatively well-received by the player base.

However, it seems some Apex Legends fans are split over the “crazy” Ring location spawns that have populated many Season 20 matches.

Apex Legends fans divided over Season 20 Ring spawns

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after one player made a post simply titled, “Crazy rings this season.”

The OP included a clip that showed them looking at a Ring Console on Storm Point. It revealed the Final Ring location would be near Eco HQ.

Unfortunately for some players, half of the final Ring was also covering the side of a cliff, severely limiting the final area that the remaining squads could play in.

Other players took to the comments to share their own grievances with the Ring location spawns in Season 20.

“They really are pretty unpredictable towards end game the last couple seasons honestly,” said one player, while another joked, “So you’re telling me that you don’t like half the zone being unplayable?”

However, some fans thought the final Ring location shown in the OP’s video would make for an exciting endgame.

“Honestly that’s an awesome pair of Rings,” said one fan. “The natural importance it put on that bottleneck to the east was completely validated by the next Ring.”

Additionally, some claimed that many of these limiting Rings seemed to be appearing on Storm Point more than any other map in rotation.

Developer Respawn has tweaked Ring spawns various times throughout Apex Legends’ lifespan, so it may be time to take another look in Season 20.