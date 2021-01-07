 Apex Legends bug lets you use weapons inside new Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing arena - Dexerto
Apex Legends bug lets you use weapons inside new Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing arena

Published: 7/Jan/2021 1:09

by Tanner Pierce
A brand-new Apex Legends bug is reportedly allowing players to use their weapons inside of the melee-only Pathfinder Takeover Town boxing arena, which was added to the game with the new Fight Night update on January 6, 2021, although the process on how to do it is unknown.

Apex Legends recently got a brand new update titled Fight Night, which added a bunch of new content to the game, including skins,  some new LTMs and a section of the map. One of the new pieces of content was the Pathfinder Town Takeover, which added a boxing arena-like area to the map.

One of the main selling points of the section was that it forced players to fight one on one with their fists, rather than with their weapons. Now, not even a day after the update has been released, a new bug has been discovered which allows players to completely override that feature and use their weapons inside of it.

A brand-new bug is allowing players to fire their weapons inside of the new Pathfinder Town boxing ring.

As one can see in a video provided by Twitter user ‘ikevander,’ he was able to get inside of the arena and still use his weapons, even though the other players could not. Obviously, this isn’t supposed to happen, and is a very surprising issue to run into.

According to the user, they don’t even know how to accomplish the exploit, as they claim that they were just “trying to do a fake punch” before a weapon just suddenly appeared in the character’s hand.

Because of these lack of instructions, it’s currently unknown how easy it is to accomplish and, if for some reason it’s random, how widespread it truly is.

If it’s well-known and easy to do, it might not be too soon to call the new boxing arena a loss until Respawn can get in there and fix the issue for themselves.

Regardless, if any updates about the bug come out, you can be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto and TitanfallBlog to find out more.

How to get Wraith Queen of Hearts skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime

Published: 6/Jan/2021 22:41

by Tanner Pierce
Prime Gaming have revealed that subscribers will be able to get their hands on a special Queen of Hearts skin for Wraith in Apex Legends during the month of January 2021. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Twitch skin.

Although Apex Legends’ Fight Night update has just been released, bringing a ton of new skins along with it, it seems like Prime Gaming subscribers who play the game will have another separate skin that they’ll be able to secure during the month of January 2021.

According to Prime Gaming themselves (previously known as Twitch Prime), a brand-new Wraith skin, titled the Queen of Hearts, will be available to subscribers within the next couple weeks.

The skin itself is pretty interesting, with the Legend dressed up as the in a similar style to, as one might expect, a queen of hearts playing card. Given how popular she is within the Apex community, it’s nice to get a brand-new skin for her, especially one that’s exclusive.

Of course, as with other Prime Gaming skins, this one is only available subscribers of the platform and won’t be available for other players in the foreseeable future. Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll receive your skin on January 14, 2021, when it releases.

How to get Wraith’s Queen of Hearts Prime Gaming skin

Subscribers will have to follow some basic instructions if they want to get their hands on the special Wraith skin.

As with every other Twitch Prime/Prime Gaming reward, subscribers will have to follow some instructions and make sure they’re all ready to get the skin when it releases.

It’s worth reminding folks that if they are an Amazon Prime subscriber, they’re already Prime Gaming subscribers, so you don’t have to sign up for a separate service.

  1. Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in
  2. Go the Apex Legends section
  3. Click “Claim Now” on the Queen of Hearts skin when it goes live
  4. Sign in and link your EA account if you haven’t already
  5. The skin should then appear in your in-game inventory

The last skin Prime Gaming had access to was one for Horizon, which was available up until Dec 28. At the time of writing, we have no idea how long subscribers will have to get their hands on this Wraith skin, but once we do, we’ll update this piece to reflect that new information.