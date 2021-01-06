Respawn Entertainment, the Californian studio behind battle royale Apex Legends, the Titanfall franchise, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are working on a secret new game that will reportedly let players keep “adventuring forever.”

Respawn has gone from strength to strength in recent years. In early 2019, the studio exploded into the battle royale scene with Apex Legends, after years of cult success with the Titanfall 2 franchise. They also struck gold with the Star Wars adventure title ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’, a canon story in Disney’s new universe. Now it’s been confirmed they’re developing a mysterious new game.

Update, January 6, 2021 5AM ET: The job listing linked below now goes to a blank page, with the description stripped out, and the job itself is no longer listed on the vacancies page.

According to a new job listing posted on Respawn’s website, the studio is putting together an incubation team to develop “a brand new IP,” or ‘intellectual property.’

The advertisement calls for a “generalist software engineer”. The listing has relatively few details on the project itself, besides confirming the title will use “new, practical technologies” to “enable ‘adventuring forever’,”. This may suggest a live, long-term game with ongoing Respawn Entertainment support.

Respawn remains quiet on “new IP” project

Outside of the relatively vague job listing, there has been no official word from the North American studio regarding a new game or series in development.

The revelation a “new IP” is on the way comes just months after Respawn shifted much of their Apex development to a new studio in Vancouver. At the time, rumors were Respawn was already cooking up a new title in their old Californian locale. The only word then, though, was it “wasn’t Titanfall 3.”

“We love to dabble,” Respawn’s chief operating officer Dusty Welch said of the studio’s planned projects in a 2020 interview.

“Vince [Zampella] loves to dabble in all kinds of projects. His taste for game-making is not just in shooters. But look, you’ve got Star Wars out there. That’s a huge passion for Vince and I — and we love all kinds of different games. We’ll continue to think about ways to expand.”

It’s also likely whatever this new title is, it won’t be related to Star Wars or the “Fallen Order” series. Instead, Respawn appears to be stepping away from the two series that have made them famous in favor of a totally new world.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 canceled?

That doesn’t mean a new Fallen Order title won’t be coming either.

In late March last year, Electronics Arts applauded Respawn for their “breakout title,” and suggested they would be looking to make it into a Star Wars franchise.

There has been no official word on those plans since mid-2020, however.

For now, sit tight. Respawn will still be a long way off any official announcements regarding this title, especially considering they’re only just getting software engineers on-board now.

And Apex Legends fans, no need to worry; the battle royale won’t suffer a smidge from the new focus. That’s why they established the Vancouver studio!