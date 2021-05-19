Rampart is getting even more "spicy" buffs in Apex Legends Season 10 - Dexerto

Apex Legends developers revealed Rampart is getting even more “spicy” buffs to build on the ones she received in Season 8, although they remained tight-lipped on what it could entail.

Rampart hasn’t been well-received since being added to the game. She often winds up at the bottom of every Apex Legends tier list, including our own. That doesn’t mean she can’t be effective. Some tips and tricks will go a long way. But for the most part, she’s dwindling in mediocrity.

However, in the official Apex Legends Legacy Update AMA, developers revealed they’d got some more “spicy” buffs in the works, which is delightful news to everyone who wants to see the bustling blue-collar legend back in contention.

When an Apex Legends player asked what we can expect in the next batch of Rampart’s buffs, a developer responded, saying, “You can place Sheila on a Crypto drone and fly it around the map!”

Of course, he was only joking. That would be completely broken. But he did confirm there are some “spicy” buffs on the way. Unfortunately, he couldn’t reveal too many details. However, if it all goes to plan, they should be ready in time for the next season.

“It’s a bit too early to talk about her spicy buff because we don’t yet know if it’ll work, and if so, when we can ship it. Right now, if everything goes well (which it never does), you can expect it halfway through Season 10.”

If the “spicy” buffs live up to the hype, Rampart could be viable again in Apex Legends Season 10. You heard it straight from the horse’s mouth.

However, considering the last buffs she received were a little underwhelming despite being a step in the right direction, we’ll have to wait and see how the next batch pans out.