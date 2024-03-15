GamingApex Legends

Apex Legends Rampart mains are loving Legend Challenge unlocks for one reason

Philip Trahan
Apex Legends RampartRespawn Entertainment

With Rampart now part of the Legend Unlock Challenge system in Season 20 of Apex Legends, players who main her are having a blast against new players.

One of the new changes Apex Legends Season 20 made to the game was the Legend Challenge unlock system.

Through this new feature, different Legends would slowly be unlocked for all players throughout the Season. Players could play these Legends and complete challenges over the season to fully unlock them going into Season 21.

The most recent Legend Challenge unlock at the time of writing is the Controller Rampart and players who main her appear to be having a field day taking on new Rampart players.

Rampart mains are having a blast in Apex Legends Season 20

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among Rampart mains after one fan made a post titled, “Rampart being free with the new challenges this week has awakened something in me.”

The OP explained, “I am also a Rampart main since I started back in season 6. Seeing all these Ramparts has turned me into a complete goblin.”

According to this Rampart main, seeing all these new Rampart players made them want to “assert [their] dominance over these newcomers” as a longtime fan.

Other Rampart mains took to the comments to share their own funny stories after she was unlocked for all players in Season 20.

“Rampart main here too, and there is nothing I like better than killing another imposter Rampart,” said one player, while another said,” Haha Sheila in the hands of new Rampart users are easy targets.”

Some players found it amusing to see a resurgence in people choosing Rampart, considering she’s consistently among the least-picked Legends every season.

It’s unclear just how long Rampart’s slight resurgence will last in Season 20, but it’s clear that experience Rampart mains are currently eating quite well in Apex Legends.

