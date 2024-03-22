Bangalore mains crushed as Apex Legends nerfs gut her abilities

Bangalore has been a meta staple for the past few Apex Legends seasons, but the nerfs to her coming along with the Shadow Society event are set to knock her off that pedestal.

The Bangalore Mains subreddit was in shambles following the Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes drop that revealed her kit is getting massively nerfed.

Bangalore’s been one of Apex Legends’ most popular picks for a few seasons, with the emergence of the so-called “can’t see sh*t” meta really selling just how prominent she is. As a result, her abilities have been almost universally nerfed, with only a minor buff and some sidegrade changes. Here’s what changed about Bangalore specifically in this patch:

Rolling Thunder: Cooldown increased to 4.5 min (was 4)

Smoke Launcher Cooldown increased to 35s (was 33) No longer deals damage Smoke duration decreased to 11s (was 18) Smoke particles now dissipate faster

Upgrades: Level 2 Big Bang: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown: reduces Tactical cooldown by 5s

Upgrades: Level 3 Cover Me: Auto-Ping no longer tracks the player who triggered double time Refuge: Heal Rate increased to 3.5 HP/s (was 3 HP/s)



The biggest changes are around her smokes. The duration has been almost halved, with smoke disappearing much faster than it did before. It’ll take two smokes to get the duration of cover you’d have gotten from one in the prior patch.

Following these hefty nerfs, the Bangalore mains sub was up in arms. A post titled, “Welp, there goes 750 hours on Bang” made the rounds as Bangalore-dedicated Apex players came together to determine whether or not she’ll still be worth playing post-patch.

“Smh we bang mains sat through the scan meta, gibby meta, revtane , conduit rev lol bang has been the most balanced for a while. I mean we went SEASONS while other legends got crazy buffs and bang just recieved nerfs smh,” one Bangalore main lamented.

The general sentiment on the sub is that she’s long existed as on of the most balanced Legends in the game, and that these nerfs may have been a little heavy handed.