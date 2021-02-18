Apex Legends devs are already planning more Rampart buffs in Season 8

Respawn Entertainment has now confirmed that Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch will be released in 2021, completing the full feature set of the game on other platforms.

Respawn’s battle royale has been available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since February 4, 2019. In November 2020, it was launched on Steam, and the Switch version was originally slated to arrive here, also.

You can also play Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X, through backward compatibility. The developers have confirmed that Apex will be getting a next-gen update in 2021, which could include FPS improvements.

Cross-platfrom play was also added in late 2020 alongside the Steam Launch. Now, all players are waiting for is the long-anticipated release on Nintendo Switch. The good news is we probably won’t have to wait much longer.

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2021.

When is Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release?

Initially due for 2020, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was pushed back in November to an unspecified date in 2021. Non-English versions of the Stories from the Outlands trailer suggested that it would be released on the same day as Season 8, which is February 2 – but that’s now proven to be innacurate.

Shortly after the launch of S8, Game Director Chad Grenier finally confirmed that the Switch release is actually coming on March 9, 2021, with the Champion Edition of the game dropping on March 18.

We're proud to announce that Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2021.



❗️: https://t.co/V19mWq3zF1 pic.twitter.com/EA3jCDMayf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

Once the game is live on the console, users will receive 30 free levels on the S8 Battle Pass to help them catch up, since they’ll be over a month behind their counterparts on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

It’s also worth noting that the developer of Apex Legends’ Switch version is Panic Button, who also did the same for Rocket League when bringing it to Nintendo’s console.

Apex Legends Switch file size

A rather large file size for the Switch port, Apex comes in at 15.2GB, with the eShop lists a required download of 30GB.

Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?

Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay

Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.

During the March 9 Nintendo Direct, the company unveiled the first gameplay footage of Apex Legends on Switch.

Breaking: First look at Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch!



Launches March 9. pic.twitter.com/RW1OL4BOpf — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 17, 2021

It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.

However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.

That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition, which is coming to the Switch on March 18.

This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.

Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.

It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.

But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?

Apex Legends Cross progression on Switch

As mentioned above, Apex Legends does not currently support cross-progression or account transfer/merging across different platforms.

Respawn has stated that it is something they want to do, but that it is difficult to implement. So for now, we can only assume that you will need to start a new account to play on Nintendo Switch.

Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.

That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.