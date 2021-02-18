Apex Legends devs are already planning more Rampart buffs in Season 8

Rampart was buffed in Apex Legends Season 8, and it’s already having a good effect on the Legend’s pick rate. However, Respawn isn’t satisfied yet, and are looking at more buffs for the turret-toting gal.
Rampart has always been at the bottom of the Apex Legends tier list. Ever since her release in Season 6, the turret-toting Legend hasn’t had much of an impact on the meta.
Most of that comes down to her stationary playstyle, which is unfit for a battle royale. As the battle moves on from her hold, she has no impact. She is also just strictly worse at holding down areas compared to other ‘bunker-down’ Legends like Caustic and Wattson.
Rampart has been buffed a ton in Apex Legends, but still isn’t relevant.
Buffs in Season 8 have given her some relevance in the meta. With an increased range of motion on Sheila, and more health on her Amped Cover, Respawn believes Rampart has landed “surprisingly well.”
However, they are still looking at more buffs for later in Season 8, or even Season 9.
“She’s not quite in the healthy range yet (especially not in pick rate, and history has taught us that when pick rate goes up, win rate does down) and we’re talking about more stuff to do for her,” developer Daniel Klein told players on Reddit.
They’re happy where the buffs with her kit, as well as changes to the Spitfire and the addition of gold mags, have helped her. The latter changes gave her passive a bit more power with even more rounds in a magazine, as well as faster reloads while holstered.
What those buffs could entail isn’t exactly clear. Respawn is hesitant to add more power to her Amped Cover as that would make her too strong as a “reactive” Legend.
Until then, Rampart players can hold out hope their main might be relevant in the Apex Legends meta for once.
Respawn Entertainment has now confirmed that Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch will be released in 2021, completing the full feature set of the game on other platforms.
Respawn’s battle royale has been available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since February 4, 2019. In November 2020, it was launched on Steam, and the Switch version was originally slated to arrive here, also.
Initially due for 2020, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was pushed back in November to an unspecified date in 2021. Non-English versions of the Stories from the Outlands trailer suggested that it would be released on the same day as Season 8, which is February 2 – but that’s now proven to be innacurate.
Shortly after the launch of S8, Game Director Chad Grenier finally confirmed that the Switch release is actually coming on March 9, 2021, with the Champion Edition of the game dropping on March 18.
Once the game is live on the console, users will receive 30 free levels on the S8 Battle Pass to help them catch up, since they’ll be over a month behind their counterparts on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
It’s also worth noting that the developer of Apex Legends’ Switch version is Panic Button, who also did the same for Rocket League when bringing it to Nintendo’s console.
Apex Legends Switch file size
A rather large file size for the Switch port, Apex comes in at 15.2GB, with the eShop lists a required download of 30GB.
Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
During the March 9 Nintendo Direct, the company unveiled the first gameplay footage of Apex Legends on Switch.
It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition, which is coming to the Switch on March 18.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.
But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.