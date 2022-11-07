Post Malone signs Apex Legends fan’s Octane Funko at concert

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

While in attendance at a Post Malone concert, an Apex Legends fan had the rapper sign their Octane Funko Pop figure.

Post Malone and Apex aren’t an unlikely combination by any stretch of the imagination. The performer expressed his love for the battle royale several months ago, claiming at the time that he wasn’t especially good at it.

However, he later proved himself wrong while pulling off some impressive tricks during a charity stream on Twitch.

Better still, a series of these events – all centered on Apex – saw Post Malone raise more than $200,000 for causes such as Human Rights Watch and The Trevor Project.

Post Malone signs Apex Legends figure for fan

While attending Post Malone’s Seattle, Washington concert this past weekend, Reddit user ohyeahcoolstuff had the rapper sign a collectible item.

Instead of Post Malone-specific merchandise, the star scrawled his John Hancock across an Apex Legends Funko Pop, specifically the Octane vinyl figure.

Someone snapped a shot of the moment from the crowd, with Post Malone looking all too pleased by the exchange. According to a subsequent post from the Redditor, “he said ‘f—, that’s so dope,’ when he saw it.”

While Post Malone doesn’t have a specific connection to Octane, the Redditor noted “he was running Octane” the first time they watched him play on stream.

Suffice it to say, an Octane Funko signed by Post Malone is an awesome collectible for someone to have in their collection.

Apex Legends itself is still going strong, of course. Season 15 kicks off on November 1, introducing the Broken Moon map and Catalyst as a new playable hero.