Pathfinder 'Swimming Buddy' Twitch Prime skin revealed for Apex Legends

Everybody's favorite robot in Apex Legends has got a brand new 'Swimming Buddy' skin and Pathfinder looks better than ever! Let's take a look at the game's Twitch Prime reward for July.

As players will know by now, each month Twitch Prime subscribers are entitled to free cosmetic drops in-game, similar to other rewards packages seen in GTA Online, FIFA 20, Red Dead Online, and more.

Going live on July 16 is a new Pathfinder outfit, which is bright red and blue from head to toe, quite different to many others that the character has had in the past.

The skin has been posted on the official Twitch Prime landing page, and will replace the previous offering of Gibraltar's Tribal Instinct attire. So, let's take a look at how to get the latest drop.

How to get Pathfinder's new Twitch Prime skin

This is the eighth drop in the Apex Legends Twitch Prime rewards series, with the likes of Crypto, Caustic, and Revenant being picked before Pathfinder.

Now, though, it's the Forward Scout's time to shine. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get the legend's latest set.

Visit the Apex Legends page on the Twitch Prime website. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription. Click the 'Claim Now' button above the Pathfinder Swimming Buddy skin. When prompted, then click to link your EA account with your Twitch account. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

That's all you have to do! Once those steps are complete, head into the game and equip it to the legend in order to make the skin active.

The next Twitch Prime skin slot is blank for now, but hopefully soon we'll know (via leak or official announcement) which character will be getting a fresh outfit next. Until then, enjoy Pathfinder's new look!