NICKMERCS tells ImperialHal to stop crying amid Apex Legends feud

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

NICKMERCS and Apex Legends pro-ImperialHal have differing opinions on the game’s future, and tensions escalated in a Twitter argument.

Apex Legends Season 15 begins on November 1, introducing a new map, legend, and zip line feature, but not all players view these changes the same.

ImperialHal expressed worries about the game’s future after Season 15, saying, “Apex is f*cking dying right now. If they don’t have a good season, next season is gonna tank.”

NICKMERCS disagreed, stating, “Hal was crying on Twitter, talking about Apex being doomed and sh*t; I just don’t agree with any of it.” He added, “I think that Apex has consistently shown, as long as I’ve been here, that they’re constantly trying to go in a good direction.”

Both have continued to defend their positions, and the argument has only escalated.

Is Apex Legends dying?

Jacke Lucky shared an exchange between ImperialHal and NICKMERCS.

It all started when Apex Legends content creator Nokokopuffs claimed, “A lot of us realized that Apex could add new items, new guns, and at the core, we would still not be entirely happy. The game’s been out for almost 4 years; it’s just burnout.”

ImperialHal disagreed and said, “everyone’s burnout is different, and the coincidence of this many having it at the same time is just very unlikely.”

Nick argued, “it’s not unlikely at all when mfs like you cry on Twitter 24/7.”

Hal responded, “of course, I’m going to cry because I want to voice my opinion and see actual change instead of just sitting back and collecting a check like you!”

The check-collecting jab most likely refers to NICKMERCS praising Apex developers for their work on Season 15’s new map, Broken Moon. Nick is optimistic about the battle royale and claims Apex has a brighter future than Warzone.

We won’t know which side stands on the right side of history until Season 15 officially launches in a few days, but these two have made their opinions very well known.