NICKMERCS joins calls to remove Gold Knockdown shield from Apex Legends

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has joined calls from the Apex Legends community to have gold knockdown shields removed from the battle royale, at least in Ranked play.

Just like their battle royale rivals, Respawn Entertainment have the unenviable job of trying to keep everything pretty balanced in Apex Legends. That goes for weapons, legends, equipment, and even landing spots across the different maps.

Whenever something has been deemed to “broken” or just too big of an issue by the community, the devs have typically been quick to react and get things ironed out.

In recent weeks, players have been voicing their frustrations with the gold knockdown shields, which allow players to self-revive after being knocked, with many calling them a little too OP in their current state.

Plenty of players, ranging from casuals to those at the top end of the competitive scene, have called on Respawn to make a change – either by removing them altogether or by nerfing them in some way.

Now, NICKMERCS has joined those who want the knockdown shield to be removed. “Just take self-res out of the f**king game man,” the FaZe Clan star said after picking up a win with his trio during a recent session.

One of his teammates suggested that, at the very least, the survival item needs to be removed from Ranked play, to which Nick agreed. “Yeah, take it out,” he said.

Timestamp of 13:35

As noted, the complaints around gold knockdowns have been around for a few weeks, and Respawn have said that they’ve heard the feedback from players about it.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether or not they will be outright removed or nerfed, seeing as the devs haven’t yet confirmed as to what they’ve got planned for the high-level survival item.