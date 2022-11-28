NiceWigg explains why Apex Legends isn’t “dying” as player count drops

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

100 Thieves’ James ‘NiceWigg’ Martin has explained why Apex Legends isn’t “dying” even if players are moving to other games for the time being.

Over the last few seasons of Apex Legends, players haven’t been shy in criticizing Respawn Entertainment and their battle royale over a number of lingering problems.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

With the start of Season 15: Eclipse, the developers sought to fix some of the biggest issues that have been giving players headaches. Though, it has also caused a few more problems too, with players complaining about increased lag, the new sticker packs, and issues with the Broken Moon map.

Article continues after ad

The new season dropped right around a packed period for the gaming calendar and, as a result, the average player count has been down. Naturally, some players have claimed that Apex is dying off, but NiceWigg doesn’t agree.

NiceWigg defends Apex Legends drop and claims it’s not “dying”

The Apex Legends star addressed those claims during a recent stream, where he noted that players are simply trying out some of the new games that have dropped but should return to Apex in the long run.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“No, Apex is not dying. There’s just really good games coming out, big name games right now bro,” NiceWigg said, answering one fan. We have Overwatch 2, Warzone 2.0, we have a new act of Valorant coming out soon, Apex is not dying.

Article continues after ad

“There is just a lot of stuff that needs to be fixed, hopefully, it can be fixed. Dying is a very strong word for a game, but no. Is Apex taking a hit right now and needs to fix a couple of things? For sure, without a doubt.”

As noted, the average player count for Apex has dipped since the start of Season 15, with it averaging around 172,000 players in October. That’s the lowest average count for well over a year.

With Season 15 set to be a longer season than usual, the battle royale could keep taking a hit over the coming months, but the devs are promising that the wait will be worth it. So, it should bounce back.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.