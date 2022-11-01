Apex Legends dev promises longer wait for Season 16 will be worth it

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 is set to be the game’s second-longest season, but a developer promised the wait for Season 16 would be worth it.

Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, introducing a new legend, map, and gifting feature. Community members got into a heated debate about the game’s future.

ImperialHal has his doubts about Season 15, arguing, “Apex is f*cking dying right now. If they don’t have a good season, next season is gonna tank.” NICKMERCS responded, “I think that Apex has consistently shown that they’re constantly trying to go in a good direction.”

Doubts continued to mount as Season 15 is scheduled to last a whopping 105 days. Respawn Entertainment Senior Producer Josh Medina quelled any worries, promising the wait for Season 16 will be worth it.

Respawn Entertainment These zip rails can be spotted all over Broken Moon.

Apex Legends developer makes bold promise

Apex Legends News reported Season 15 runs until February 14, 2023, making it the second-longest season in the game’s history.

Medina responded, “It’ll be worth it at the end of the rainbow, I promise.”

Ironically, Apex Legends players recently called for splits to be removed from Ranked mode or extended. Season 14’s Ranked split lasted 49 days, while Season 15’s split is slated for 76 days.

An extended season gives players that don’t have as much free time enough days to earn an accurate rank. Some community members will embrace the extra breathing room between ranked splits.

Others hope that Medina is possibly hinting at the long-awaited introduction of cross-progression.

One user responded, “hopefully, that means a cross-progression pot of gold.”

A second player added, “cross-progression is all I need.”

For now, we will have to wait and see what Season 15 has in store for us before we start thinking about what’s at the end of the rainbow.