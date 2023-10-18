NiceWigg claims Apex Legends Ranked changes will increase cheaters in Season 19

100 Thieves’ Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin believes that the changes coming to Ranked in Apex Legends Season 19 will only increase the number of cheaters in the battle royale and make things tougher.

Ever since Season 2 of Apex Legends, if you’ve wanted to prove yourself against the best of the best, you head into Ranked Leagues. There, you’ll compete with the cream of the crop and see how you shake out against them.

However, the mode has always had a topsy-turvy lifespan. Players have constantly been annoyed at how the ranks work, as well as how points are disturbed, prompting Respawn to make some serious changes.

The Apex devs will once again be making changes in Season 19, bringing in more bonuses, allowing players of all ranks to play with each other, and less LP loss after your 10 professional games.

NiceWigg unsure about Apex Legends Season 18 Ranked changes

These changes have been welcomed by many players, though there are a few concerns about them as well. 100 Thieves’ NiceWigg has voiced his problems with them, as he believes the changes will likely lead to an increase in cheaters.

“100%, cheating will increase, without a doubt,” he said during his October 17 stream as he discussed the changes. “You’re 100% going to see a gigantic boost in cheaters. These cheaters now can team up with a player on a new account, they can immediately start playing after provisionals and just boost these guys all the way up to wherever they want to be.

“Definitely way more boosting, definitely way more cheaters. That’s just going to happen no matter what when you do this.”

The former Apex pro added that the changes will also make things “harder” for those who solo-queue because actual teams will be more aggressive with pushes.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how things will shake out once the new changes are introduced once Season 19 goes live.