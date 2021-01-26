Logo
New Apex Legends skins coming in Season 8: Bangalore, Lifeline, more

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:52

by Alex Garton
Season 8 new skins
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The Apex Legends Season 8 official gameplay trailer has revealed a handful of new Legend and Weapon skins included in the battle pass and beyond.

Season 8 is on the horizon and players are gearing up for all the new content Respawn has in store for them. With an overhaul to Kings Canyon and a brand new Legend being added to the roster, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Of course, new content is all well and good but what’s the point if you can’t look good while taking out your enemies. Well, as always, Respawn has revealed a range of new cosmetics set to arrive in the new season.

Apex’s Season 8 gameplay trailer, released on January 26, gives us a look at the brand new cosmetics we can expect to pick up at the start of February.

Season 8 Gameplay Trailer

Season 8 Legend skins

Lifeline – Bad To The Bone (Legendary)

Lifeline mains have been treated to a new Legendary skin with a blue and red-style coloration.

Season 8 Lifeline skin

Bangalore – Radical Action (Legendary)

Season 8 is going to bring Bangalore an incredible Legendary skin with a radical-style theme. This is definitely going to be a must-have for any Bangalore mains at the beginning of February.

Season 8 Bangalore skin

Loba – Green and gold skin

The design of this skin suggests it will be Epic rarity and offers Loba players a green and gold coloration.

Apex Legends loba skin season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s how Loba’s new skin shapes up in Season 8.

Season 8 weapon skins

30-30 Repeater skin

Season 8’s new weapon is arriving with a bang with a stylish blue and golden weapon skin. If you’re a fan of the Repeater’s gunplay when it releases, this is a must-buy skin.

We expect this will be a Legendary skin.

Season 8 30-30 repeater skin

Flatline skin

The Flatline will be receiving a new weapon skin for Season 8 and it’s fair to say it makes the weapon look incredibly deadly. The black spikes paired with the red coloration makes for an amazing skin design.

Season 8 Flatline skin

Longbow DMR skin (Legendary)

With reactive red effects radiating from this skin when the gun is shot, it’s obvious this is going to be a fan-favorite for players who are experienced with the DMR. You’ll have to rank up the battle pass to the very top for this one though.

Longbow Season 8 skin

Knowing Respawn, there’s bound to be a bunch more cosmetics revealed to players at the release of Season 8 on February 2. Hopefully, you’ve saved up some crafting metals as these new skins are not to be missed out on.

If any new cosmetics are revealed before the release of Season 8, we’ll update this article with all the latest.

How to open Explosive Holds in Apex Legends on Kings Canyon

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:00

by David Purcell
Explosive Hold in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a number of map changes for Apex Legends Season 8, including new Explosive Holds on Kings Canyon filled with rare loot. 

The battle royale game’s next major update drops on February 2, bringing with it a new Legend, Fuse, a fresh weapon called the 30-30 Repeater, and other features.

Aside from the new Legend and weapon (check out the early patch notes here), one of the biggest talking points surrounding the content drop has been the state of Kings Canyon. When Fuse arrived on the scene, he brought with him a whole host of party fireworks for the people to enjoy. But, those celebrations were cut short as Maggie sabotaged his arrival and set off explosives all over the map.

Now, we have a completely reshaped Kings Canyon to look forward to, with a whole host of map changes.

Explosive Hold in Apex Legends
EA
Here’s how the Explosive Holds look on Kings Canyon.

How to open Explosive Holds in Apex Legends

One of those changes is the introduction of Explosive Holds in Apex Legends Season 8.

These are going to be dotted around the map and will contain various types of loot, in what sounds very similar to loot vaults on Worlds Edge. To open these new Explosive Holds, it’s a pretty simple process, seen below.

  1. Jump into Kings Canyon, landing near an Explosive Hold.
  2. Loot around you for grenades.
  3. Throw a Frag Grenade, Thermite or Arc Star at the center of the door.
  4. Once it explodes, you will be let inside!
  5. Watch out for enemies sneaking in behind you…

What are they?

These are going to provide another great looting opportunity for teams, as it sounds like loads of rare weapons, attachments and other items will be inside.

In an official blog post, Respawn Entertainment said: “When the ship came crashing down, several mobile armories that were being stored in its cargo bay were lost and scattered across Kings Canyon.

“Although they require security clearance to open them, crafty Legends have discovered that a well-placed ordnance can blow those doors open, granting access to weapons, ammo and valuable attachments.”

These will replace the bunkers that were around the map, which have caved in due to the damage of Fuse’s arrival.

It’s not yet been confirmed as to how many of these bunkers will be scattered across the map. Once we have more information in that regard, we’ll be sure to update this page.