New Apex Legends skins coming in Season 8: Bangalore, Lifeline, more

The Apex Legends Season 8 official gameplay trailer has revealed a handful of new Legend and Weapon skins included in the battle pass and beyond.

Season 8 is on the horizon and players are gearing up for all the new content Respawn has in store for them. With an overhaul to Kings Canyon and a brand new Legend being added to the roster, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Of course, new content is all well and good but what’s the point if you can’t look good while taking out your enemies. Well, as always, Respawn has revealed a range of new cosmetics set to arrive in the new season.

Apex’s Season 8 gameplay trailer, released on January 26, gives us a look at the brand new cosmetics we can expect to pick up at the start of February.

Season 8 Gameplay Trailer

Season 8 Legend skins

Lifeline – Bad To The Bone (Legendary)

Lifeline mains have been treated to a new Legendary skin with a blue and red-style coloration.

Bangalore – Radical Action (Legendary)

Season 8 is going to bring Bangalore an incredible Legendary skin with a radical-style theme. This is definitely going to be a must-have for any Bangalore mains at the beginning of February.

Loba – Green and gold skin

The design of this skin suggests it will be Epic rarity and offers Loba players a green and gold coloration.

Season 8 weapon skins

30-30 Repeater skin

Season 8’s new weapon is arriving with a bang with a stylish blue and golden weapon skin. If you’re a fan of the Repeater’s gunplay when it releases, this is a must-buy skin.

We expect this will be a Legendary skin.

Flatline skin

The Flatline will be receiving a new weapon skin for Season 8 and it’s fair to say it makes the weapon look incredibly deadly. The black spikes paired with the red coloration makes for an amazing skin design.

Longbow DMR skin (Legendary)

With reactive red effects radiating from this skin when the gun is shot, it’s obvious this is going to be a fan-favorite for players who are experienced with the DMR. You’ll have to rank up the battle pass to the very top for this one though.

Knowing Respawn, there’s bound to be a bunch more cosmetics revealed to players at the release of Season 8 on February 2. Hopefully, you’ve saved up some crafting metals as these new skins are not to be missed out on.

Read More: All map changes coming in Apex Legends Season 8

If any new cosmetics are revealed before the release of Season 8, we’ll update this article with all the latest.