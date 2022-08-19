OG Apex Legends skins returning soon according to leaks: Valkyrie, Bloodhound, Octane

A reliable Apex Legends leaker has revealed that a variety of OG skins are returning over the next three weeks.

Every seasonal update and Collection Event, Respawn adds a variety of impressive and unique cosmetics to the game for each of the characters on the roster.

While the majority of these skins are unlocked and then forgotten about by the community, there are a select few that are remembered as ‘OG’ thanks to their popularity and iconic status.

Over time, these cosmetics become extremely sought-after, with players waiting on Respawn to put them back on sale for a limited amount of time.

Well, thanks to a reliable Apex Legends leaker, we now know that a set of OG skins will be arriving in the store over the next three weeks.

Respawn Entertainment A lot of OG skins are impossible to obtain for months and sometimes even years.

All leaked OG Apex Legends skins returning to the store

Thanks to reliable Apex Legends dataminer HYPERMYST we now know which OG skins are returning to the store on August 23, August 30, September 6, and September 20.

Keep in mind, a lot of these skins will be in the store for a limited amount of time and some of them will only be available to buy in bundles. You can check out the full list of returning skins below:

August 23

Birthright (Valkyrie)

Octane Edition (Octane)

Blazin’ Hot (Gibraltar

August 30

Maori Warrior (Mad Maggie)

September 6

Worlds Apart (Lifeline)

Deep Sea Dragon (Ash)

Killing Joke (Caustic)

Protector of the Void (Wraith)

September 20

Wise Warrior (Bloodhound)

If you want a closer look at any of the skins listed above, make sure to check out HYPERMYST’s video which provides a full showcase of each cosmetic.

As Respawn doesn’t release OG skins very often, it’s definitely worth picking one up if you’re looking for a more exclusive cosmetic that’s seen a lot less in the Outlands.

On top of this, it’s hard to know how it will be before these skins return, so jump at the opportunity while it lasts.