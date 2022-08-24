Luckiest Apex Legends player ever gets three Heirloom packs in 30 minutes

An unbelievably lucky Apex Legends player has managed to pull three Heirloom packs in under 30 minutes, giving them a total of 450 shards.

While new and limited-time skins are always sought-after by the Apex Legends community, nothing is prized more than the mythic-tier Heirlooms.

These extremely rare items can only be unlocked with Heirloom Shards that can be collected in packs at a drop rate of 1 in 500.

If players reach 500 total packs opened, they are guaranteed the shards, but this can take an enormous amount of time and dedication.

Of course, when luck is on your side, it’s always possible to beat the odds and one player did exactly that, picking up three Heirloom packs in 30 minutes.

Respawn Entertainment Heirlooms have a 1 in 500 drop rate from Apex packs.

Apex player pulls 450 Heirlooms Shards from 30 packs

An Apex Legends player has gone viral on Twitter after showcasing one of the luckiest pack openings ever recorded.

IBuzxii managed to pull three Heirlooms packs in under 30 minutes with all three coming in the space of around 30 packs.

Hitting the 1 in 500 drop rate that many times in such a short period of time is nothing short of incredible and provides them with a total of 450 Heirloom shards.

With that, they can buy three Heirlooms and can avoid the tough decision most players have to make when they can only unlock one.

While a lot of players celebrated IBuzxii’s achievement, others were extremely jealous and revealed that they were still on the hunt for their first Heirloom.

Either way, it’s unlikely something like this will ever be captured again, or at least not for a very long time.

Fingers crossed you don’t have to wait too long for your shards if you’re still on the hunt, especially with the level cap increases offering more packs.