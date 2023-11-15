Pokemon Go player gets “luckiest three minutes” with insane catch streak

A Pokemon Go player has struck gold with the “luckiest three minutes” of catching rare Pokemon.

In the world of Pokemon Go, the hunt for shiny Pokemon is one of the game’s greatest challenges. The base odds for encountering a shiny Pokemon are 1 in 500, meaning that they are few and far between.

With shiny Pokemon being difficult to find on a regular non-event day, many players look forward to special Community Day events or other special times that boost the chances of finding and catching shiny Pokemon.

But for one lucky player, a mere “three minutes” was all it took to find and catch not just one shiny Pokemon but a bunch of them.

The player, with the username ‘Sea_Raisin9297’ on Reddit, shared news of their unbelievable catch streak with the Pokemon Go community on Reddit.

Their remarkable stretch started by snagging a shiny Cubchoo. While that’s already a win on any given day, the player followed up with back-to-back catches of shiny Pineco and Koffing.

The community was quick to respond with their surprise to what ‘Sea_Raisin9297’ labeled as the “luckiest three minutes.”

While most of the top comments nitpicked the duration, suggesting it was more like four or five minutes according to the screenshots, the majority of players simply shared their amazement.

The player’s “insanely lucky” catch streak had many other trainers calling for them to go out and immediately buy a lottery ticket.

Others, also stunned by the incredible feat, were more disappointed by the sight after their struggles to catch even one shiny Pokemon recently.

“Every time I see a post like this I immediately open up pogo only to be super disappointed with the lack of shinies around me,” one player wrote in response.

In the end, ‘Sea_Raisin9297’ joins the other fortunate trainers who have shared their incredibly lucky catches this week.