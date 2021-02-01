 Looks like Apex Legends is keeping Peacekeeper, Kraber as supply drop guns in Season 8 - Dexerto
Looks like Apex Legends is keeping Peacekeeper, Kraber as supply drop guns in Season 8

Published: 1/Feb/2021 4:20

by Isaac McIntyre
Wattson shoots a Kraber in the Apex Legends Season 8 trailer.
Respawn Entertainment

It looks like Respawn has no plans ⁠— for the moment — to reshuffle the Apex Legends supply drop guns, with the Prowler, the Kraber .50-cal sniper rifle, and the Peacekeeper set to stay as Heirloom guns heading into Season 8.

Apex Legends has enjoyed a rotating roster of Heirloom guns in the battle royale’s randomly-dropped care packages since mid-2019, when the L-STAR was added to the title’s super-rare “red” arsenal.

The Devotion, Mastiff, and R-99 have all spent stints as rare supply drops in past seasons, before Respawn settled on the current roster.

The current high-impact trio will be sticking around to start Season 8 too; early gameplay videos highlighting Fuse and the flashy new 30-30 Repeater rifle have seemingly confirmed the Heirloom roster will remain unchanged.

A screenshot from the "Dazs" gameplay guide clearly shows all three Heirloom guns in the training yard.
A frame from Dazs’ gameplay guide shows all three Heirloom guns in the training yard.

All three current Heirloom weapons ⁠— the Peacekeeper shotgun, Prowler submachine gun, and Kraber .50-cal sniper — were spotted in the Apex Legends training yard in multiple videos.

This seems to suggest the Apex Legends devs don’t have any plans to swap out which red guns can be collected from supply drops, at least early on in Season 8. Considering the new season, “Mayhem,” kicks off on Feb. 2, it seems a little late to be tweaking that in the live versions of the game.

It’s worth noting, however, Respawn has not confirmed anything yet.

That being said, Dexerto has spoken to several of Apex Legends’ prominent data miners, who are all of the opinion the newly-released gameplay guides have been filmed on the same builds that are set to be sent live for players on Feb. 2. 

There have also been no changes in the battle royale’s code regarding supply drop guns, suggesting nothing has been fiddled with ahead of Season 8’s launch.

The Peacekeeper is all set for another season as a supply drop gun.
Respawn Entertainment
This decision means the Peacekeeper will now spend its fourth consecutive season in supply drops. It was added to the Heirloom arsenal in May, 2020.

The Prowler has been locked away inside care packages for a much shorter stint; the heavy submachine gun was hooked from the Apex Legends loot pool in the Season 7 launch patch, when the R-99 SMG was unleashed back into the game. The Kraber rifle has been in supply drops since before Season 1.

Apex Legends Season 8 is set to officially launch on Tuesday, February 2.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players want Overwatch-style equipment skins added

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:01

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Crypto Drone Overwatch Dva Waveracer Combo Blended
Respawn Entertainment / Blizzard Entertainment

Players love showing off their coolest character and weapon skins in Apex Legends, and a clever concept shared on Reddit would takes the game’s customization options one step further by incorporating skins for each Legend’s unique equipment.

A huge part of any game is the ability for players to customize the look of their characters, and Apex Legends is no different. Since launch, Respawn have provided hundreds of weapon and Legend skins for players to use when expressing their sense of style in-game.

Respawn’s battle royale provides players with a near-constant offering of new items to acquire for their favorite Legends. Between in-game event exclusives, frequent store rotations, and new battle pass items added every season, there are plenty of options for players to pick and choose from.

While there are plenty of skins already in the game, some fans want Respawn to take their customization offering to the next level. In a post shared to Reddit, ‘u/DimSpartanJ13’ suggests Respawn could add a whole new category of skins for each Legend’s character-specific equipment.

Apex Legends Bangalore Smoke Launcher
Respawn Entertainment
Equipment customization in Apex Legends could include items like Bangalore’s smoke launcher.

In their post, u/DimSpartanJ13 provided several examples of what they think Respawn could do to add some additional customization options for players. “Lifeline’s drone, Crypto’s drone, Revenant’s totem, Bangs’ smoke launcher, [and] Caustic’s Gas trap,” are all noted for their potential to have unique skins.

U/DimSpartanJ13 also included several images representing some of the equipment pieces mentioned in the post. This should give players an idea of what they see now, and allow them to imagine what some different skins might look like if they were applied to those pieces of equipment.

The proposed system would be similar to what exists in other titles already, namely Overwatch. Blizzard Entertainment has a long history of providing their players with eye-popping character skins, and these usually apply to each Hero’s unique equipment as well (D.Va’s Tokki mech, for example).

Been saying this for a while, but I hope Respawn introduces skins for Legends equipment: Lifelines drone, Cryptos drone, Revenants totem, Bangs Smokelauncher, Cuastics Gastrap, etc. from apexlegends

While most responses to the post expressed support for the idea, there were some questions on how a system like this could affect gameplay. Some players worried that issues could come up like different skins for Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone causing her teammates to miss it if they weren’t paying close enough attention.

Other responses offered solutions to these issues. “There is no reason why Apex can’t have these abilities [equipment] skins. Overwatch does it too,” one user pointed out. Having the equipment skin only be visible for the player using it (and their teammates) is one easy solution to avoid potential balancing issues.

Respawn hadn’t commented on the post at the time of writing. While this appears to be wishful thinking for the moment, there have been leaks suggesting Respawn is already looking into additional rarities of weapon skins, so players could see a system like this implemented at some point in the future.