The easiest way to start wall running in Apex Legends

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:35

by Bill Cooney
An Apex Legends player has discovered a technique that makes wall running with Octane’s Jump Pad even easier than ever before.

Apex doesn’t allow you to wall run with the ease of Titanfall 2 or Lucio in Overwatch, but it is still possible to cruise around without touching the ground if you know what to do.

Now, it seems the technique has been simplified even more with a new method that’s much easier to pull off than before if you get it down with a little practice on Octane.

Octane’s jump pad gives the legend a ton of mobility all around the map.

As shown by Reddit user ‘treereee,’ the first step is placing the jump pad as close as you can to the base of the wall you want to run on. It has to be a straight up and down, perpendicular wall too, slanted or angled ones won’t work.

Next, you jump off the pad and simply hold the right or left strafe key (A or D on PC) and it should stick you to the wall, allowing you to motor around like it’s nothing.

“Do not hold W (forward) whatsoever, just hold sideways, you can go around the entire wall just holding the sideways input,” treereee explained. “If you hold down crouch the entire time, it will guarantee you can get your slide off at the very end.”

Not only does it put you up in an area of the screen a lot of players aren’t used to aiming at, but it also makes you move significantly faster, which just makes you an even harder target to hit.

Jumppad Wallrunning, but you don’t gain any height so you’re stealthy like a ninja. Also This way is like 20x easier to do and understand from Apexrollouts

Once you get the technique down, it’s not hard to see how it would instantly be a major advantage during a fight, which is why a lot of users on Reddit are convinced Respawn will probably patch it out once they finally become aware of it (though they don’t seem to have patched out the original technique yet, either).

If you’re a hardcore Octane player, there’s no reason not to have this little move in your arsenal, as long as Respawn hasn’t removed it, you never know when it could be useful.

Apex Legends cosplayer bamboozles fans with female Mirage outfit

Published: 31/Jan/2021 18:20

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Sarenji next to Mirage from Apex Legends
Instagram: _Sarenji_

An Apex Legends cosplayer has blown fans of the game away with a stunning female twist on Mirage, putting together every detail for a perfect cosplay.

The range of characters in Apex Legends means there’s something for everyone, whether you’re drawn to someone in particular for their abilities, their appearance, or their personality.

The Legends’ unique and varied looks also mean that cosplayers have plenty of inspiration when it comes to wanting to recreate characters from the game for themselves, and always get creative with ways to look just like the original.

Elliot Witt or ‘Mirage’ as he’s known, has a combat-style outfit mixed with vibrant yellows, on his default skin, proving to be great inspiration for those who want to recreate a look from the game.

Mirage is also known as the Holographic Trickster.

But cosplayer Sarenji took it to the next level by putting a feminine twist on Mirage’s looks, but still somehow managing to keep in with the finer details of the original character. Sarenji has cosplayed multiple other Apex characters in the past, including Crypto and Loba, and she’s done a fantastic job every time.

The quilted yellow material is overlayed with a black vest that has straps crossing over the shoulder, giving it that perfect combat feel, and the light and dark green scarf matches almost perfectly, and ties in with the rest of the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

Her brown hair falls in a short curly bob, atop which sits some large goggles with deep red lenses. This red makes her matching eyeshadow pop, along with the remarkably realistic-looking scars across her face and eyebrow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

The look as a whole is fantastic, and those small details make it even better. Fans definitely agreed, saying, “that is really well done, even the scars are right,” “I absolutely love how you included his eyebrow scar. Great attention to detail!” and “So good! I wish I had talent like this.”

The brilliant cosplay was a unique take on the Holographic Trickster, and Sarenji’s hard work definitely paid off, with people loving the stunning recreation.