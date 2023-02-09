ImperialHal speaks out on Adderall abuse in pro Apex Legends

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out other Apex Legends pros for abusing Adderall to gain an advantage at LAN events

Competitive Apex Legends is a high-stakes environment with big money on the line, especially when it comes to the s-tier events like ALGS playoffs.

In the recently concluded ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, TSM took home $250,000 for first place, making them the first organization to win over a million dollars in Apex, and making Hal the top-earning player in prize money.

This desire to come out on top means a lot of pros are willing to do anything to get an advantage, even if it’s against the rules.

TSM’s ImperialHal has called some pros in the scene for abusing Adderall and claimed that they’d be “dogs**t” if they didn’t use it.

ImperialHal is a pro player in Apex Legends for TSM.

ImperialHal slams other Apex pros over Adderall

Adderall is a drug that aids in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and can be prescribed by a doctor.

However, it has been used by competitive gamers in a variety of esports titles for many years, as a performance-enhancing drug that increases alertness and overall concentration.

Following his win in London, ImperialHal decided to make a statement on Adderral, claiming some Apex pros would be “dogs**t” if they didn’t have access to the drug.

While Hal avoided giving any specifics, his words suggest that he’s becoming concerned about how much it’s being used in the pro Apex scene.

“There [are] a lot of players, that if they didn’t use Adderall, they would be f**king dogsh*t at the game.”

Adderall use is certainly not limited to Apex Legends, with pros from CS:GO, Overwatch, and Call of Duty speaking out about how much the drug is used. In 2018, the Esports Integrity Commission called on tournament organizers to perform tests to enforce their anti-doping policies more stringently.

We’ll have to see if EA steps in to test players in the future, but as some individuals are prescribed the drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, it can be difficult to enforce a complete ban.