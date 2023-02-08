Top 10 ALGS orgs: TSM become first Apex Legends team to hit major milestone

Team Solo Mid, better known as TSM, have become the first organization in competitive Apex Legends to hit $1 million in earnings after they took home first place at the ALGS Split One Playoffs.

The first Apex Legends Global Series major of 2023 wrapped up on February 5, with fan-favorite org TSM winning the Split 1 Playoffs in London.

The roster, consisting of Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe and Evan ‘Verhulst’ Verhulst, topped groups with 153 points, securing their status as the best team in attendance with three podium finishes on Championship Sunday.

That included a decisive first-place finish in round eight, racking up ten kills as a team and guaranteeing overall victory.

The gold medal for the team meant they took home $300,000 of the $1 million prize pool, and becoming the first ALGS org to hit a huge earnings milestone.

TSM hit $1 million in ALGS earnings

Highlighted by ALGS creator ‘Cutnoid‘ and verified by EsportsEarnings, TSM have become the first organization in Apex Legends esports to hit $1 million in total earnings. According to the latter, they sit at a total of $1,244,374 as of 8 February.

That’s some way ahead of second place, which is occupied by NRG Esports on $662,990. The bronze medal position is currently occupied by DarkZero Esports, who have total earnings of $532,552.

The full top 10 is detailed below:

Top 10 highest earning Apex Legends orgs

Position Team Total ALGS Prize Money 1 TSM $1,244,374 2 NRG Esports $662,990 3 Dark Zero Esports $532,552 4 Reignite $400,384 5 FURIA Esports $342,550 6 SCARZ $337,200 7 Alliance $327,797 8 Team Liquid $299,429 9 FENNEL $297,124 10 Sentinels $287,534

The milestone for TSM is hardly surprising given their status as the most successful Apex Legends esports team of all time. They’ve accumulated 47 tournament wins, including victories at the EXP Invitational 2019 at X Games Minneapolis and ALGS Split 1 Playoffs 2022.

It’s a record they’ll be looking to extend later in 2023, when ALGS action returns in Split 2. Their rivals, naturally, will be looking to close the gap as much as is possible.