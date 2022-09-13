ImperialHal explains his simple solution for map problem in Apex Legends Ranked

Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has laid out his idea to address some of the headaches with Ranked mode, especially regarding maps.

When it comes to proving yourself as one of the best of the best in Apex Legends, the only place to do it is in the Ranked mode, that is, of course, if you aren’t a fully-fledged pro player.

Apex’s Ranked mode has undergone a litany of changes over the last few seasons, especially when it comes to dishing out points, badges, and your standing on the ranked ladder. Though, plenty of problems and bugbears still remain.

Aside from the distribution of points, one of the biggest headaches that players have with Ranked comes with the map – given you’re locked into just one map for an entire split. Players have asked for change, and now ImperialHal has an idea that could be a “win-win” for everyone.

ImperialHal reveals idea to fix Apex Legends Ranked map issue

During a recent stream, the TSM star expressed his annoyance with Kings Canyon being the current Ranked map, seeing as you can’t really practice different compositions or new legends.

His idea is to follow similar to Valorant where, until you find a game, you don’t know what map you’re going to be playing on. “Why don’t we just do random maps? That’s even better,” Hal said.

“Random maps throughout the whole season, so it just favors everybody. There’s no downside to that. Random maps for the entire season, not one dedicated map, simple as that. Equal chance for every map, I see no problem with that,” he continued.

“People get to play the map and somewhat enjoy themselves. Professional players can get adequate practice. People that want to play other maps on Ranked get to play it. It’s a win-win for casuals and professionals.”

Timestamp of 0:53

While the change would likely be welcome by most players, the focus on one map is usually because of the changes that Respawn has made to that particular landscape.

It would also, quite possibly, put a bigger stress on the game’s servers and memory capacity, which cause more issues. Though, it might be something that Respawn could look into later down the line.