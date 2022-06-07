Apex Legends ranks explained: Ranked Reloaded, splits, & tiers in order

Apex Legends Ranked can be a difficult system to understand at first, but once you’re familiar with the ranks, tiers, and RP rewards, you’ll be ready to start your climb to Predator.

Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart and the majority of the players enter every single match looking to take home the victory with their squad.

Of course, when playing in standard lobbies, it can be difficult to know where you stand in the overall community when it comes to skill.

That’s why Respawn added the Ranked mode to Apex so players can queue against opponents of a similar level and rise up through the ranks.

Advertisement

However, in order to effectively climb in Ranked, you’ll need to be familiar with each of the Apex Legends ranks, RP costs & rewards, and of course, the Season 13 changes.

Contents

What are the Apex Legends ranks?

In Apex Legends Ranked, competitors are distributed into one of eight ranks that they can rise or fall down depending on the amount of RP they lose or gain.

It’s worth noting that players cannot be demoted to the Rookie rank that was added in Season 13, as it’s a one-time-only tier that acts as an introductory rank for new players.

You can check out all of the Apex Legends ranks below and the RP requirements needed to reach each of the tiers:

Advertisement

Rank tier RP Required Rookie N/A (Introductory tier for new players) Bronze 1,000 Silver 3,000 Gold 5,400 Platinum 8,200 Diamond 11,400 Master 15,000 Apex Predator Top 750 players

Climbing the Apex Legends ranks can take the majority of players a long time, so remember to be patient and focus on sharpening your skills.

What are Apex Legends Ranked splits?

Every Ranked Season in Apex Legends is separated into two splits with a soft reset occurring in the middle of the current season.

When this reset occurs, players are pushed back 1.5 tiers to encourage them to keep climbing and rising up through the ranks. Not only that, but the split also replaces the current map in rotation with a new one.

For example, as Storm Point is the current map for Ranked in Season 13, this will be switched to World’s Edge when the new split starts on June 28.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Ranked Reloaded changes

Season 13 of Apex Legends introduced the Ranked Reloaded rework that implemented significant changes to the overall Ranked system.

Here’s a summary of all the major changes that arrived with the Ranked update:

Rookie rank added for new players

Team-based RP rewards introduced

RP entry cost added to Bronze

Demotion implemented

Assist timer increased

RP costs are adjusted depending on players’ rank

Value of each kill or assist adjusted based on match placement

If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of all changes implemented in Ranked Reloaded, consider checking out our dedicated article for the Season 13 competitive update here.

Apex Legends Ranked rewards

Rewards in Apex Legends Ranked have been a controversial topic for a long time, as players would like to see Respawn implement exclusive cosmetics for those who reach certain tiers.

However, for the time being, the rewards only include icons, gun charms, and dive trials. You can check out the full list below:

Advertisement

Ranked Icon (All players)

Ranked Icon Gun Charm (All players)

Diamond Dive Trail (Diamond tier)

Masters Dive Trail (Masters tier)

Predator Dive Trail (Predator tier)

What are the best Legends to use in Apex Legends Ranked?

Picking a Legend to main and use in Ranked can be a challenge with so many characters on the roster, especially with the meta always evolving.

Read More: ImperialHal reveals the one character you need to win Ranked games in Apex Legends

So, we recommend you check out our Legend tier list that we update on a regular basis. That way, you can stay ahead of the competition and always have the advantage over your opponents.

Don’t forget to check out alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.