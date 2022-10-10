ImperialHal claims Seer is “insanely strong” in Apex Legends for third-partying

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton [email protected]

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed Seer is “insanely strong” at third-partying and that Respawn to need to implement something to counter his Ultimate.

Ever since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, third partying has been a major issue that the community has been extremely vocal about.

There’s nothing worse than coming out on top in an intense gunfight, just to be pounced on by an opposing squad while you’re weak.

While the devs have attempted to alter the maps and add features that directly counter third parties like the IMC Armories on Storm Point, it’s still an area of frustration for players.

Well, according to ImperialHal it’s a specific Legend that’s causing the most problems when it comes to third-partying in Apex, and the culprit is Seer.

Respawn Entertainment Seer has a 4% pick rate in Season 14.

ImperialHal blames Seer for Season 14 third-party issues

During a recent stream, Hal and his squad were taking out a set of enemies when they were flanked by a third-party using Seer Ultimate.

Exhibit immediately gave away their exact positions and as they were low on shields from the ongoing skirmish, they stood no chance against the third party.

After the match, Hal revealed that Seer is the reason third partying is “insanely strong” in Season 14, claiming the Ambush Master has nullified the one counter that was armor swaps.

According to him, Respawn either need to “nerf the f**k” out of him or introduce a new mechanic to counter the third-party problem.

Topic starts at 0:35

This isn’t the first time pros and players have complained about third parties and it certainly won’t be the last.

With Seer’s ability to pinpoint the location of enemies in an instant and stop them from regenerating their shields, he’s the perfect Legend for surprising a weakened squad.

In Hal’s opinion, Seer is making certain fights “braindead”, because even if you get a three-man wipe, a Seer Ultimate will guarantee your death no matter the odds.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Respawn addresses the issue in Season 15 as it could be an opportunity to implement changes to Seer.