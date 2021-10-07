 How to watch Apex Legends Twitch Rivals $50k event: Stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto
How to watch Apex Legends Twitch Rivals $50k event: Stream, schedule, teams

Published: 7/Oct/2021 12:33

by Jacob Hale
apex legends twitch rivals logos with blurred Olympus Apex Legends map in background
Twitch/Respawn Entertainment

Twitch Twitch Rivals

Twitch is hosting a $50,000 Twitch Rivals Apex Legends tournament featuring some of the biggest names in Apex. Here’s all the info you need to follow along.

  • $50,000 on the line — every team makes money.
  • Players include ImperialHal, SypherPK, Tfue and more.
  • Action kicks off at 2 PM PT on October 7.

With some of the best Apex Legends players in the world taking to the stage, here’s the key information for Twitch Rivals’ $50k Apex Legends tournament.

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals $50k stream

You can watch the Apex Legends Twitch Rivals tournament on the official stream embedded above, as well as through the individual channels of each streamer participating.

The tournament will kick off at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET/10 PM BST) on Thursday, October 7.

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals $50k format & prizing

This Twitch Rivals tournament will see the 20 team captains select their trios, with Twitch “vetting each team to ensure competitive integrity.”

In a massive custom lobby, teams will take to World’s Edge for three matches and Olympus for another three matches, scoring points for both placement and elimination.

The $50k prize pool will be shared out between competing teams as follows:

Placement Prize money
1st $15,000
2nd $9,000
3rd $6,000
4th $4,5000
5th $3,000
6-7th $1,500
8-10th $900
11-14th $750
15-20th $600

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals $50k teams

With many top pros and content creators getting involved, here are the confirmed teams so far for the Apex Legends Twitch Rivals tournament:

(Note: Some teams and captains are not yet announced)

Teams
ClaraAtWork, acektm7, drac iiTzTimmy, Aprize, ? Princess, TSM_Reps, ? VioletLex, MonsoonGG, Aniemal
Enoch, Dezignful, Punisher Loveabilities, Janey, Draynilla Snip3down, 72hrs, Baronful wethepeople1, CalamitiTV, Xplosive
GuhRL, Reptar, McGravy LuluLuvely, xenialstaken, ? SypherPK, ?, ? TiffaJessi, RamBeauFPS, MickSlick
HisAndHersLive, vsnz, ImMadness Mendo, Albralelie, Diegosaurs Tfue, Sweetdreams, ? TBD
hundreds, Nelsinho7x, bruuks NiceWigg, TannerSlays, BriggsADA ImperialHal, TheKine, LoochyTV TBD

Make sure to tune in to this $50,000 Apex Legends Twitch Rivals tournament on October 7 — it’s guaranteed to be a great one.

