Best quickscoping loadout for XDefiant

Quickscoping has an extensive history in first-person shooters, and XDefiant is no different.

Zooming into your scope and firing off a one-shot kill without wasting a breath is no easy feat. But with the game’s range of snipers and marksman rifles, there are plenty of ways to pull off the quickest kill possible.

However, there is one weapon and loadout that is the best for quickscoping in XDefiant, and if you want to know just how to build that out, then look no further.

Best XDefiant quickscoping loadout

Ubisoft

The weapon of choice for this loadout is the TAC-50. Out of all sniper and marksman rifles in XDefiant, this is the one that offers the most bang for your buck. It has incredible damage, excellent range, and with the right attachments is far more mobile than it has any right to be.

All you will have to do is get 10 one-shot kills with any sniper rifle to unlock the TAC-50. It’s a somewhat difficult task but one that is completely worth it. Especially for any quickscoping aficionados out there.

The best attachments

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

Padded Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Optic: Sniper Scope

The attachments are where you turn the TAC-50 into a veritable quickscoping monster. These additions are to help you aim faster with the gun and also make it more mobile to carry around the map.

The Lightweight, Quick Draw, and Quick Mag are all here to help with your speed. Specifically, the Lightweight Barrel will boost your movement and ADS speed while the Quick Draw Rear Grip will also help with ADS Speed as well as sprint-to-fire speed.

The Quick Mag is going to make reloading much faster.

The Padded Stock will help your aim be more accurate by improving recoil control, ADS stability, and ADS flinch resistance.

Finally, the Sniper Scope is perfect for lining up those distant shots and will give you the best accuracy when trying to pull off a quickscope.

For the rest of the loadout, it’s not as important in terms of what secondary weapon or device you use. However, our favorites are the 686 Magnum and Frag Grenade. While a typical sniper loadout would come with tools for staying in one spot to strike from afar, quickscoping is about movement and these offer plenty of help with that.

There are still plenty of weapons to choose from in XDefiant, so be sure to know which Assault Rifles and SMG’s are the best of the bunch.