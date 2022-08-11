Apex Legends hits new all-time player count record on the back of Season 14 launch

The Apex Legends community has rallied around the launch of Season 14, with the game breaking its all-time player count record in light of the release of the new season.

Season 14 of Apex Legends has just launched and if early player numbers are anything to go by then it appears this new season has reinvigorated the Apex community. Season 14 launched on August 9 and has seen players logging on in droves.

According to Steam Charts, gamers have just managed to break Apex Legends’ all-time player count record on Steam, hitting a new peak of over 510K concurrent players on August 10. An extra impressive feat given the game is now over three years old, having initially launched in February 2019.

Steam Charts Apex Legend is more popular than ever thanks to the recent launch of Season 14.

However, this record breaking feat hasn’t just come out of nowhere. For the last month, there has also been an increase in player count by almost 5 percent. Likely in anticipation for the release of the games latest season.

And while Season 14 has only been live for a couple days, players are already finding new glitches in the game. On a positive note though, the new season has fixed up some reload issues that controller players have been expressing their frustration about for some time.

While devs at Respawn also recently released a mobile version of the game in May, 2022, this peak player record accounts for just PC gamers alone. Apex Legends Mobile comes with its own battle pass and in-game events but also includes cosmetic items from the main Apex Legends version.

Season 14 of Apex Legends is out now and includes many new cosmetics as well as a brand new character named Vantage. For all the latest Apex Legends news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.