How to fix Apex Legends “Party not ready” error

The “Party not ready” error in Apex Legends will prevent you from entering a match, even if you’re playing solo. Luckily, there’s a simple fix that should get you back into action in no time.

There’s nothing more frustrating than loading up Apex Legends and being unable to enter a match due to an error. Although these issues aren’t a regular occurrence for players, they often pop up out of the blue and are difficult to resolve.

One that’s been affecting a lot of the community recently is the “Party not ready” error, which occurs in the lobby and prevents players from readying up.

While the exact cause of the bug is unknown, it seems to happen after a player has been disconnected from a recent match, but that’s not always the case.

So, how do you fix the error? Well, luckily, there are a few fixes you can try to resolve the issue and they’re incredibly simple.

How to fix “Party not ready” error in Apex Legends

In order to solve this error, you may have to try a number of solutions as not every fix will work for everyone. For starters, if you run into the bug, try restarting Apex Legends and attempt to enter a match again.

If the issue persists, follow these simple steps below:

Boot up Apex Legends and enter the lobby screen. Attempt to queue and wait for the “Party not ready” error. Reboot your WIFI/router while still in-game. Wait to reconnect to Apex Legends. The issue should be resolved!

For whatever reason, rebooting the router while experiencing the error in Apex seems to work for a lot of players. Finally, if all those fixes fail to work, simply ready up for the match and wait.

Despite the error saying “Party not ready”, some players have claimed that by waiting 10 minutes, they eventually start queueing for a match.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to fix the “Party not ready” error in Apex Legends. Hopefully, one of the solutions worked for you and you can now get back into the action without getting stuck on the lobby screen.

