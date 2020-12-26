Logo
Genius Apex Legends idea sorts characters into more unique classes

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:36

by Julian Young
Apex Legends All Characters Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

The Apex Legends community is always vocal about Legend balancing, and a post on the battle royale’s subreddit provides some ideas on how the current character classes can be improved in the future.

Apex Legends continues to dominate the battle royal genre alongside other giants like Warzone and Fortnite. The fundamental design of Respawn’s BR provides players with an experience that can’t be found in similar titles.

Unlike other BRs where a player’s character is just a visual preference, each Legend created by Respawn has a unique set of abilities that sets them apart from other characters. This system means the developer is constantly tweaking the game’s characters with buffs or nerfs.

The Apex community is passionate about their favorite characters, and are always providing Respawn with feedback on balancing the game’s Legends. A post by ‘sizzle_burn’ on r/ApexLegends suggests Respawn should take the current character classes in a totally new direction.

Legends reclassified from apexlegends

Since the game’s release, each Legend has been sorted into one of four classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. While each of these options has a unique description for its characters, the classes themselves do not affect the game’s characters in a very meaningful way.

In their post, sizzle_bum breaks down the current system and reorganizes each Legend into one of five new classes: Assault, Runner, Recon, Support, or Pioneer. These new designations help to organize each Legend into a specific role that better suits their unique abilities.

For example, instead of Gibraltar being classified as a Defensive character, in the new system he would be a Support Legend. The updated Support Legends are meant to keep their squad alive with healing or equipment, meaning Gibraltar fits right in with his dome shield.

Apex Legends Characters EA Website
Respawn Entertainment / EA
A post shared on the Apex Legends subreddit calls for some major changes to the game’s character classes.

Each of the five new classes leans more into character abilities instead of a general playstyle when breaking down each Legend. According to sizzle_bum, this new system was developed because “the current classifications do not accurately reflect the Legends’ capabilities.”

They point out how terms like Offensive and Defensive are better for describing a playstyle instead of a character’s abilities. The current system also has more Offensive Legends than any other class, and this reorganization would provide players with more class variety to choose from.

The developer has not responded to the post which has been upvoted more than 22k times at the time of writing. Respawn has touched on Legend balancing many times before, and may respond when their team returns after the holidays.

Apex Legends accidentally leaks new Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:56 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 12:00

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder Stories from the Outlands thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series – revealed early on the game’s official website, before being taken down again.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder wearing new hat in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The preview for Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Clearly, this wasn’t intended to go live just yet, and Respawn usually announces new episodes only the day before they’re due to go live. According to the webpage, this Fight Night episode is coming on Tuesday, December 29.

After it started doing the rounds on social media, Respawn’s comms director Ryan Rigney confirmed it had gone live early, and they’d be pulling the blog post until they were ready for “showtime.”

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

The description of the episode read: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.