Clever Apex Legends trick completely counters Knockdown Shields

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:42

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that counters Knockdown Shields and helps kill downed enemies as fast as possible.

As with most battle royale titles, once a player has taken enough damage in Apex Legends, they enter a downed state. This leaves them unable to shoot or contribute to a fight until a teammate gets them back up.

Where Apex differs from other titles is a downed player’s ability to use a Knockdown Shield. This is an item that allows players to block damage once they have been downed by an opponent. Respawn added this item to push players to finish off entire squads and encourage gunfights to continue between active players.

However, sometimes killing a downed opponent in the middle of a gunfight can be useful to pick up gear and resupply. A high-level Knockdown Shield can often make this extremely difficult and time-consuming.

Well, a player has revealed a clever trick that’ll help you dispatch downed enemies in no time.

Apex Legends player inspecting weapon
Respawn Entertainment
Legendary tier Knockdown Shields offer a one time use self revive.

Apex Legends trick to counter Knockdown Shields

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit has revealed a useful trick for taking out downed enemies with a Knockdown Shield. At the time of writing, the post has over 1500 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

The trick itself is extremely simple yet effective in temporarily disabling an opponent’s Knockdown Shield. As demonstrated by bert4925, you’ll need to approach a downed enemy and use your finisher. As the animation begins, you’ll need to cancel it and immediately shoot your opponent on the ground.

For whatever reason, beginning your finisher disables an enemy’s Knockdown Shield, leaving them defenseless and vulnerable.

Use finisher and cancel then shoot downed enemy to finish in the middle of a fight instead of dealing with knockdown shield blocking. from r/apexuniversity

This trick will be incredibly useful against opponents with a legendary Knockdown Shield, as taking them out is always a priority.

Hopefully. this has provided you with a trick that’ll help you clutch a high-pressure gunfight in the future.

Sneaky Apex Legends hiding spot makes for perfect vantage point

Published: 25/Dec/2020 9:51

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has found an impressive hiding spot on the World’s Edge map that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard.

An important aspect of Apex Legends is knowing each of the maps inside-out. Being able to take advantage of the surrounding environment can be the difference between victory and defeat. This is especially the case when you know specific hiding spots that your enemies will never think to check.

World’s Edge may have been released into Apex back in Season 3, but players are still finding new hiding spots across the map. One player has found a vantage point that you need to be aware of before you jump back into World’s Edge for a match.

mining rig in worlds edge Apex Legends map
Respawn Entertainment
There appears to be a few secrets hiding in World’s Edge.

Apex player find incredible hiding spot on World’s Edge

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit has revealed the useful and incredibly sneaky hiding spot on the World’s Edge map.

The spot can be found in the Sorting Factory area and is perfect for a final ring situation against another squad.

Found a epic hiding spot by sorting factory! from r/apexuniversity

The best aspect of the spot is that it can be accessed by any legend in the game. This differs from a lot of the other hiding spots that are limited to characters with specific abilities such as Pathfinder and Horizon.

Its high up position in the building will provide you with a deadly vantage point to eliminate enemies from above. On top of this, if you move backward on the ledge, you have full coverage from any gunfire from below.

Respawn Entertainment
Here’s where you can find the spot on the World’s Edge map.

If you find this spot being used against you, keep in mind that throwables can counter positions like this easily, A perfectly thrown grenade or thermite is guaranteed to flush out any enemy and force them back down to ground level.

Hopefully, this has given you a spot that may net you the victory the next time the ring ends in Sorting Factory. Memorizing spots like this across each of Apex’s maps is key, as it means you will always have the upper-hand over your opponents.