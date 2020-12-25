Clever Apex Legends trick completely counters Knockdown Shields

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that counters Knockdown Shields and helps kill downed enemies as fast as possible.

As with most battle royale titles, once a player has taken enough damage in Apex Legends, they enter a downed state. This leaves them unable to shoot or contribute to a fight until a teammate gets them back up.

Where Apex differs from other titles is a downed player’s ability to use a Knockdown Shield. This is an item that allows players to block damage once they have been downed by an opponent. Respawn added this item to push players to finish off entire squads and encourage gunfights to continue between active players.

However, sometimes killing a downed opponent in the middle of a gunfight can be useful to pick up gear and resupply. A high-level Knockdown Shield can often make this extremely difficult and time-consuming.

Well, a player has revealed a clever trick that’ll help you dispatch downed enemies in no time.

Apex Legends trick to counter Knockdown Shields

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit has revealed a useful trick for taking out downed enemies with a Knockdown Shield. At the time of writing, the post has over 1500 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

The trick itself is extremely simple yet effective in temporarily disabling an opponent’s Knockdown Shield. As demonstrated by bert4925, you’ll need to approach a downed enemy and use your finisher. As the animation begins, you’ll need to cancel it and immediately shoot your opponent on the ground.

For whatever reason, beginning your finisher disables an enemy’s Knockdown Shield, leaving them defenseless and vulnerable.

This trick will be incredibly useful against opponents with a legendary Knockdown Shield, as taking them out is always a priority.

Hopefully. this has provided you with a trick that’ll help you clutch a high-pressure gunfight in the future.