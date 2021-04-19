Apex Legends confirms major Olympus map changes in Season 9: Legacy - Dexerto

Apex Legend’s newest map Olympus will be getting a major makeover for Season 9: Legacy, and it could change everything we think we know about the floating Arena.

Respawn dropped the most info yet on the upcoming Season 9: Legacy launch on April 19, and along with more info about the newest upcoming legend Valkyrie, we also got a preview of other things coming to the Apex Games.

Along with all of the other new content, the Season 7 map Olympus will apparently be getting “infested” by something come the starts of Season 9: Legacy.

How will Olympus be changed?

Maps in Apex Legends usually do get some kind of update after a couple of seasons. We’ve seen it happen with Kings Canyon, World’s End, and now it seems to be Olympus’s turn.

On April 19 Respawn dropped a teaser regarding the new map on the official Apex site, that reads “an infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths.”

Other than that little description, there’s not much else on the changes just yet, but it does sound like Olympus will look much different in Season 9 that it does currently, with much more vegetation and plant life, perhaps replacing some of the existing architecture.

How will this new “all natural” Olympus continue floating in the air though? Perhaps instead of floating, it’s now resting in a giant tree or something. Whatever happens, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for when the new (and hopfully improved) Olympus will be going live, that’s easy, as we already know Season 9: Legacy will get going on May 4, 2021. “Infested Olympus” should be live somewhere around then, along with Valkyrie and all of the other new content.

There is still a ton we don't know about the new season and even more about the changes coming to Olympus.