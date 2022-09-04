Four year-old Apex Legends player carries his team to victory

Apex Legends is one of the biggest games in the world by player count, and it attracts audiences of all ages. This four-year-old may be one of the youngest players, and he’s already clutching out wins.

Apex Legends is one of the most successful Battle Royales out there and is a game that far outlasted the Battle Royale craze that spawned many now-defunct games.

As such, it has a massive player base of over 130 million players spanning all ages and regions. That includes a four-year-old boy that’s already good enough at the game to bring home wins for his team.

This four-year-old Apex Legends player means business

Apex Legends is a game that has a lot going on. There are so many things a player has to learn to succeed, and there’s more to it than just being a better shot than your opponent.

This four-year-old Apex Legends player who’s playing Crypto, one of the more complex Legends in the game, was able to properly utilize his game knowledge and bring his team the win.

Austin, the four-year-old in the clip, isn’t just a crack shot. He’s also playing around doors, managing his inventory, and even shield swapping to give himself the best chance at winning.

The post was made by Austin’s father, and he’s coaching his child on how to win more games. He can be heard in the background as well, giving his son some key tips and intel on where the enemy is.

What’s more, this four-year-old is winning in style. He didn’t just win the round, he dropped the emote to flex on his opponents. And, on top of that, both of his teammates were out of the fight throughout this clip.

A Reddit comment from user FoxyNixon sums up the feelings of many about Austin’s play best, “Imagine getting off a 12-hour shift to play Apex with the homies just to get steamrolled by a 4-year-old.”

Austin is still too young to participate in any tournaments, but, if his father’s comments are anything to go off of, Austin’s headed in the right direction to be a serious competitor.