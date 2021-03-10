Apex Legends leaked skins for new events: War Games, Chinatown Market, Golden Week - Dexerto

Following the Chaos Theory event update for Apex Legends, a bunch of unreleased Legend skins and cosmetics have been leaked by data miners, set to release during multiple upcoming events and crossovers. These include War Games, Golden Week, and a collab with Chinatown Market.
Chaos Theory is already the second event of Season 8, following the Anniversary Collection event which ran in February.
But, according to leaks, there is still a bunch more planned following Chaos Theory, all before we even get to Season 9. Although we don’t know exactly what these future events will entail, data miners have uncovered a variety of unreleased skins in the game files.
Advertisement
The following skins come courtesy of reliable data miners @Shrugtal and @SomeoneWhoLeaks.
Leaked Mirage Edition skin
The first cosmetic is actually not from an event, but rather from the Mirage edition, which is yet to be announced. These ‘edition’ packs always include a Legend skin, weapon skin, and some Apex coins, for a fixed price. The skin is called ‘The Show Stopper.’
These editions usually cost $19.99, or $17.99 for EA Play members. The Gibraltar edition launched earlier in Season 8.
here's the rest of the bundle:
Volt skin
Coins
Charm pic.twitter.com/TYl1WGyZtA
— Sanguine (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) March 9, 2021
Leaked War Games event skins
Slated to be the next event following Chaos Theory, here are the leaked skins for far for the War Games event. A number of these are recolors of skins from the Iron Crown event.
Advertisement
Wraith: Queen’s Guard
Wraith "War Games" skin: Queen's Guard pic.twitter.com/Iy9RbcHdhM
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Revenant: Guerilla Ghoul
Revenant "War Games" skin: Guerilla Ghoul pic.twitter.com/3ilEH8ZwXQ
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Lifeline: Ghost Stalker
Lifeline "War Games" skin: Ghost Stalker pic.twitter.com/q2yL4BifcS
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Gibraltar: Blood and Thunder
Gibraltar "War Games" skin: Blood and Thunder pic.twitter.com/pQqSGwKuKj
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 10, 2021
Bloodhound: Royal Huntsmaster
Bloodhound "War Games" skin: Royal Huntsmaster pic.twitter.com/2bbhcPn8Hf
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 10, 2021
Pathfinder: The Burgundy Knight
Pathfinder "War Games" skin: The Burgundy Knight pic.twitter.com/WScrKFpJz4
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 10, 2021
Mirage: The Swish-buckler
Mirage "War Games" skin: Swish-buckler pic.twitter.com/0XfqONKc55
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 10, 2021
Chinatown Market skins
Chinatown Market is a trendy apparel brand, and it looks like a collaboration is dropping with Apex Legends. A handful of skins have been leaked:
Lifeline: Mic Check
"Chinatown Market" Lifeline: Mic Check pic.twitter.com/chgZ2fz8Ke
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Bloodhound: Sundown Desperado
"Chinatown Market" Bloodhound: Sundown Desperado pic.twitter.com/a4dmE7lSc3
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Wraith: Ringside
"Chinatown Market" Wraith: Ringside pic.twitter.com/8Oem8HjQjM
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Mirage: Night Crawler
"Chinatown Market" Mirage: Night Crawler pic.twitter.com/qoWMi16NEE
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Golden Week skins
Finally, there is also a ‘Golden Week’ sale listed in the Apex game files. This is expected to close out the final week of Season 8, just before Season 9 starts in early May. These skins will be available in bundles, as will the Chinatown Market skins, according to the data miners.
Octane: Oni’s Shadow
Octane "Golden" recolor: "Oni's Shadow" pic.twitter.com/SXyDo1QeHS
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 9, 2021
Bloodhound: Royal Livery
"Golden Week" Bloodhound: Royal Livery pic.twitter.com/7OLztuiRRr
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 10, 2021