Apex Legends leaked skins for new events: War Games, Chinatown Market, Golden Week - Dexerto

Following the Chaos Theory event update for Apex Legends, a bunch of unreleased Legend skins and cosmetics have been leaked by data miners, set to release during multiple upcoming events and crossovers. These include War Games, Golden Week, and a collab with Chinatown Market.

Chaos Theory is already the second event of Season 8, following the Anniversary Collection event which ran in February.

But, according to leaks, there is still a bunch more planned following Chaos Theory, all before we even get to Season 9. Although we don’t know exactly what these future events will entail, data miners have uncovered a variety of unreleased skins in the game files.

The following skins come courtesy of reliable data miners @Shrugtal and @SomeoneWhoLeaks.

Leaked Mirage Edition skin

The first cosmetic is actually not from an event, but rather from the Mirage edition, which is yet to be announced. These ‘edition’ packs always include a Legend skin, weapon skin, and some Apex coins, for a fixed price. The skin is called ‘The Show Stopper.’

These editions usually cost $19.99, or $17.99 for EA Play members. The Gibraltar edition launched earlier in Season 8.

here's the rest of the bundle: Volt skin

Coins

Coins

Leaked War Games event skins

Slated to be the next event following Chaos Theory, here are the leaked skins for far for the War Games event. A number of these are recolors of skins from the Iron Crown event.

Wraith: Queen’s Guard

Revenant: Guerilla Ghoul

Lifeline: Ghost Stalker

Gibraltar: Blood and Thunder

Gibraltar "War Games" skin: Blood and Thunder

Bloodhound: Royal Huntsmaster

Pathfinder: The Burgundy Knight

Pathfinder "War Games" skin: The Burgundy Knight

Mirage: The Swish-buckler

Chinatown Market skins

Chinatown Market is a trendy apparel brand, and it looks like a collaboration is dropping with Apex Legends. A handful of skins have been leaked:

Lifeline: Mic Check

Bloodhound: Sundown Desperado

Wraith: Ringside

Mirage: Night Crawler

Golden Week skins

Finally, there is also a ‘Golden Week’ sale listed in the Apex game files. This is expected to close out the final week of Season 8, just before Season 9 starts in early May. These skins will be available in bundles, as will the Chinatown Market skins, according to the data miners.

Octane: Oni’s Shadow

Bloodhound: Royal Livery