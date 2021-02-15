Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs respond to Loba’s “broken” bracelet amid Season 8 issues

Published: 15/Feb/2021 11:19

by Connor Bennett
Loba Apex Legends teleport
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends devs have responded to further problems with Loba’s bracelet ability in Season 8 as it continues to not work as intended. 

Loba was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 5 with abilities that are aimed at making her a pretty handy part of teams, seeing as she can steal loot using her Black Market Boutique ultimate.

She hasn’t quite cracked the meta as some players might have assumed she would, but she’s not the worst legend by any means.

While her ultimate and passive work without issue, Loba’s teleporting bracelet ability has caused plenty of headaches in seasons gone by. The animation is slightly clunky, leaving you exposed, and there are times where it doesn’t work at all.

Respawn Entertainment
Loba joined the Apex Legends ranks in Season 5.

Over the last few seasons, players have attempted to toss the bracelet at certain parts of the map, but have either seen the bracelet return to their pocket or leave them in a spot where they can’t do anything.

Respawn’s team have worked to address it in the past, fixing parts of World’s Edge and Olympus where the bracelet wasn’t working.

Though, it also has issues on Obliterated Kings Canyon. One player flagged another dead spot to Respawn’s design director Jason McCord, as he responded. “Ugh yeah, that sucks. I’ll send it to the right peeps,” he said.

The problem hasn’t quite made its way to Respawn’s Trello board of Apex Legends issues, but that could just be because the bracelet is an ongoing problem that they’ve looked at before.
As for what they can do to fix things, well, that’s up to the devs. They might have completely re-do parts of the battle royales’ maps, seeing as that has been part of the issue previously.
They might also look to tweak the animation and timer to see if that fixes anything, so, Loba could end up with a buff when it’s all said and done.
Apex Legends

Apex Legends buff idea for Octane would give him an explosive change

Published: 14/Feb/2021 14:29

by Joe Craven
Octane over grenade in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

One Octane main has devised a simple buff for the Adrenaline Junkie, which would see him launched into the upper echelons of the Apex Legends character pool.

With Season 8 now well underway, players are figuring themselves out in the new POIs and meta. While the focus is on eccentric Aussie Fuse, other characters are always getting changes too.

One of these is Octane, the Adrenaline Junkie originally added back in Season 1. While Octane is certainly not dwindling around the bottom tiers of Apex Legends characters, it’s hard to argue he is anything more than a solid option in the game’s current meta.

As such, fans of the speedster have been considering buff options in the event Respawn look to strengthen him. One Redditor – ‘Toad_R’ – has done just that, suggesting an improvement to Octane’s jump pads that has proved immensely popular with fans.

Octane pose
Respawn Entertainment
Octane was released into Apex Legends nearly two years ago, back in March 2019.

The suggestion would give Octane players the option to rig their Launch Pad to explode when used by an enemy. However, this option would only be available to Octanes if they were also carrying a grenade, something they lose in the act of rigging the Launch Pad.

The player explains: “If rigged, you lose that grenade, but you throw a ‘rigged jump-pad’. You and your teammates can use it as normal, but if an enemy tries to use it, the Pad blows up in the process, giving the jump boost but causing damage and being destroyed afterwards.”

There was also justification given, with the player stating that, in their opinion, it fits with Octane’s character, improves the versatility of his Launch Pad, and reduces the likelihood of enemies giving chase if an Octane has attempted a speedy escape.

Octane buff idea from Reddit
Reddit: Toad_R
The buff idea, in full. It would probably be very annoying to play against though.

Unfortunately, Respawn’s Lead Game Designer on Apex, Daniel Klein, responded to ask why Octane would need a buff given his current state. After all, his jump pad was given some major changes in the Season 8 update already.

As previously mentioned, Octane is far from the best legend in the game, but he remains clear of some of its weaker options like Rampart.

It’s fair to assume that Respawn will look to buff the weakest before turning their attention to Octane.