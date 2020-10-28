First look at Olympus map POIs in Apex Legends leaked - Dexerto

With Apex Legends Season 7 now under just over one week away, the first looks at the upcoming map Olympus have been revealed – some by Respawn themselves, but also due to leaks.

On October 27, Apex Legends’ official Instagram account revealed the first look at Olympus via two new AR effects, which allowed users to get a 360-degree view of the area, both from a distance and internally.

However, these were only intended as teasers, and revealed little more than the general shape of the city in the sky, and a look at the new Trident vehicle, which players can use for easy transport.

But, also on October 27, the first leaks of the map also surfaced online, shared by reliable data miner Biast12. One of these leaked images actually gives us an overview of the whole map, and the POIs.

Olympus map leaks

Although far from the best quality images, these leaks show what appears to be the map in its entirety. They also revealed that Pathfinder will be getting the first ‘Town Takeover’ event in the new Season.

It should be noted, that it’s not possible to see the scale of the map from these images alone – so any fears about the size of the map are likely premature.

This first image shows all the new POIs, such as Gardens, Docks, Turbine and Oasis. Oasis is actually the zone that was visible in the Instagram effects.

and because you all are nice

😈 pic.twitter.com/CIYX86u9R3 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 28, 2020

Olympus POIs

Turbine

Orbital

Cannon Rift

Docks

Hammond Labs

Power Grid

Carrier

Oasis

Elysium

Hydroponics

Bonsai Plaza

Solar Array

Grow Towers

Gardens

Energy Depot

Estates

Other leaked images reveal a look at some of these POIs, but clearly not in all their glory, as they are rather fuzzy gameplay shots.

We should see more of the map very soon, as the Season 7 launch trailer will go live on October 28, at 8AM PT. This should be our first look at Olympus officially (Instagram effects notwithstanding).

Although there may be some concerns about the size of the map from these images, the Trident vehicle has been added because Olympus is apparently “a big place” – so we’ll just have to wait until we can play it ourselves.

Season 7 of Apex Legends starts on November 4.