 First look at Olympus map POIs in Apex Legends leaked - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

First look at Olympus map POIs in Apex Legends leaked

Published: 28/Oct/2020 9:54

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

With Apex Legends Season 7 now under just over one week away, the first looks at the upcoming map Olympus have been revealed – some by Respawn themselves, but also due to leaks.

On October 27, Apex Legends’ official Instagram account revealed the first look at Olympus via two new AR effects, which allowed users to get a 360-degree view of the area, both from a distance and internally.

However, these were only intended as teasers, and revealed little more than the general shape of the city in the sky, and a look at the new Trident vehicle, which players can use for easy transport.

But, also on October 27, the first leaks of the map also surfaced online, shared by reliable data miner Biast12. One of these leaked images actually gives us an overview of the whole map, and the POIs.

Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
You can see Olympus for yourself by using special effects on Instagram.

Olympus map leaks

Although far from the best quality images, these leaks show what appears to be the map in its entirety. They also revealed that Pathfinder will be getting the first ‘Town Takeover’ event in the new Season.

It should be noted, that it’s not possible to see the scale of the map from these images alone – so any fears about the size of the map are likely premature.

This first image shows all the new POIs, such as Gardens, Docks, Turbine and Oasis. Oasis is actually the zone that was visible in the Instagram effects.

Olympus POIs

  • Turbine
  • Orbital
  • Cannon Rift
  • Docks
  • Hammond Labs
  • Power Grid
  • Carrier
  • Oasis
  • Elysium
  • Hydroponics
  • Bonsai Plaza
  • Solar Array
  • Grow Towers
  • Gardens
  • Energy Depot
  • Estates

Other leaked images reveal a look at some of these POIs, but clearly not in all their glory, as they are rather fuzzy gameplay shots.

We should see more of the map very soon, as the Season 7 launch trailer will go live on October 28, at 8AM PT. This should be our first look at Olympus officially (Instagram effects notwithstanding).

Although there may be some concerns about the size of the map from these images, the Trident vehicle has been added because Olympus is apparently “a big place” – so we’ll just have to wait until we can play it ourselves.

Season 7 of Apex Legends starts on November 4.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks reveal Pathfinder Town Takeover coming in Season 7

Published: 28/Oct/2020 3:21 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 5:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Pathfinder

Pathfinder will be the next Apex Legends character to get a Town Takeover, and the first to have their own personalized POI on new map Olympus, according to playtester images that have leaked ahead of the Season 7 update.

Town Takeovers are one of the most exciting events in Apex Legends. Not only do they bring new lore and backstories for their focal legend, but they also add special points of interest to the battle royale map as well, branded in unique ways.

Octane, Wraith, and Crypto have already enjoyed Town Takeovers on Kings Canyon, while Apex Legends’ second map, World’s Edge, hosted Mirage and Bloodhound events over the past few seasons. Now it looks like it’s finally Pathfinders turn.

EA.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder looks set to become the first Apex Legends character with a Town Takeover on Olympus.

According to leaked playtester images shared by dataminer Biast12, the loveable robot will be getting a huge POI when Apex Legends shifts to new map Olympus in Season 7. 

The new Pathfinder point of interest will be a massive boxing arena.

In the leaked POI image, which is slightly blurry and back-and-white, Pathfinder can be seen wearing his heirloom gloves, and posing on a poster emblazoned with his name. The circle building behind it certainly looks like a sports stadium too.

Biast12 also said the leaked image only shows “part of [the whole] Pathfinder’s Town Takeover.” There is also allegedly a stadium “on the other side of the wall.”

Considering it’s just a single image that’s leaked so far, it’s tough to get a good picture of what the Town Takeover may actually look like. Biast12 did tease it could have “a bunch of zip lines everywhere” after replying to one fan’s comment.

When will Pathfinder’s Town Takeover start?

The Pathfinder Town Takeover will be in Season 7, and appears to be hosted on Olympus. Beyond that, however, a possible start date for the event is a little hazy.

The Mirage Voyage point of interest is the closest Town Takeover date-wise that we have to go off. It was released on Dec. 12, 2019, two months into Season 3. If Respawn sticks to the same formula, we could see Pathfinder’s arena at a similar time of year.

In fact, it could basically be bang on the same week. Season 7 arrives on Nov. 4 ⁠— yes, it’s still set for then, despite a little update scare this week ⁠— and eight weeks after that lands on Tuesday, December 8. That’s about as close as you can get!

Town Takeover teasers usually start earlier too. We may start to see Pathfinder teasers for the arena in mid-November, once we’ve settled into life on Olympus.

Respawn Entertainment - Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder fans will be loving Apex Legends Season 7, from the sounds of it.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation from Respawn about the exciting new takeover. The developers have never commented on Town Takeover leaks before, so the first time we see anything new could be in-game on Dec. 8.

Whether they comment or not, however, it looks like there’s a lot of exciting new content on the way at the start of next month. Season 7 will finally arrive, along with a new Legend, a brand-new map, vehicles, clubs, and more.