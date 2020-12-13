 "Broken" Rampart abilities in Apex Legends are making her useless - Dexerto
Apex Legends

“Broken” Rampart abilities in Apex Legends are making her useless

Published: 13/Dec/2020 1:14 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 1:36

by Bill Cooney
Loba Amped Cover glitch
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players have attributed Rampart’s low pick rate in the battle royale to a glitch that once again seems to make her Amped Cover ability basically unusable.

Rampart’s whole gimmick is her ability to fortify and hold down an area of the map with her Amped Cover and Turret abilities. The walls not only block incoming damage, but also amplifies outgoing shots.

It’s a crucial part of her kit, but a game-breaking glitch is making it practically impossible for players to use during a match, as the clip below shows.

Nobody knows that rampart is broken because nobody uses it. happens on both maps from apexlegends

The ability can be activated as normal, but try as you might, apparently the cover just will not deploy no matter how many times you attempt to set it down.

While the clip only shows World’s Edge, it does also pop up on Olympus as well according to OP ‘dadnothere’, which could contribute to her still being one of the least-picked legends, even after a buff to start off Season 7.

The current issues with the wall could stem from a Season 6 bug that caused it to randomly explode when placed in certain spots. Devs said in an update they specifically fixed the issue, but as one Redditor suggested, that “fix” may have led to the glitch we see today.

“Her tactical is completely broken since the ‘fixed issue where a wall can be placed on ledges’ patch,” Mirage_Main added in the comments. “Walls constantly clip into the ground and place at weird angles. Sometimes if it’s too far into the ground, it’ll place and get destroyed immediately.”

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Is Rampart’s unpopularity really because one of her abilities just hasn’t worked for months?

Other users joked that it wouldn’t be long before Rampart became the next Apex Legends meme character, if she isn’t there already due to all of the updates she’s seen so far. Updates that don’t seem to have fixed too much of anything.

To be fair, Amped Cover does operate a bit differently than most other abilities in the game and probably presents a unique challenge for devs to get just right.

Still, until it does get fixed, we wouldn’t rely on the defensive ability as the main part of your game plan in the arena.

Apex Legends

How to watch ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs: Stream, schedule

Published: 12/Dec/2020 16:50

by Julian Young
Apex Legends ALGS Autumn Circuit
Respawn Entertainment / EA

Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit wraps up with two days of playoffs on December 19 and December 20. Here’s how to watch all of the action on both days.

  • Dates: December 19-20
  • Regions: NA, SA, EMEA, APAC North, APAC South
  • Prize pool $451,000

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit is nearly complete. After three months of competition, the remaining teams will face off one more time in the Autumn Circuit Playoffs.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs stream

While the next ALGS event – the Winter Circuit – has been announced by Respawn, there is still plenty left to fight for in the Autumn Circuit. The top 20 teams in each region will compete for the best placement and their share of a hefty $451,000 prize pool.

The remaining Autumn Circuit prize money and implications for future competitive play are on the line, and teams will push themselves to provide their best performance yet. First place in each of the NA, SA and EMEA regions will win $45,000, while $18,000 is the top prize in both the APAC regions.

The Autumn Circuit playoffs will take place December 19 and December 20. The action will be broken down by region, and fans can watch their favorite teams compete per the schedule confirmed by Respawn.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs Schedule

  • Saturday, December 19:
    • APAC North – 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM GMT / 10 AM CET
    • South America – 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET
    • North America – 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT / 12 AM CET
  • Sunday, December 20:
    • APAC South – 11 PM PST / 2 AM EST / 7 AM GMT / 8 AM CET
    • EMEA –  8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET

Viewers can watch the event on the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels, where all of the Autumn Circuit Playoff action will be broadcasted. Many of the competitors will also be streaming the event on their own channels, so viewers can tune in alongside their favorite competitors as well.

Apex Legends World's Edge
Respawn Entertainment
Teams will face off on World’s Edge as the ALGS Autumn Circuit wraps up.

Players can tune in and watch the action depending on their time zone and the teams they plan to follow. There will be plenty of excitement in each region, with clashes of rival teams and personalities across the board.

Fans will have a chance to see if TSM can extend their dominant steak in NA play, whether or not Alliance can continue a series of strong performances in EMEA, and many other storylines across all regions.

Apex Legends fans should make sure to tune in and watch their favorite players and teams compete when the action kicks off with the APAC North region on December 19.