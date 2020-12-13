"Broken" Rampart abilities in Apex Legends are making her useless - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have attributed Rampart’s low pick rate in the battle royale to a glitch that once again seems to make her Amped Cover ability basically unusable.

Rampart’s whole gimmick is her ability to fortify and hold down an area of the map with her Amped Cover and Turret abilities. The walls not only block incoming damage, but also amplifies outgoing shots.

It’s a crucial part of her kit, but a game-breaking glitch is making it practically impossible for players to use during a match, as the clip below shows.

The ability can be activated as normal, but try as you might, apparently the cover just will not deploy no matter how many times you attempt to set it down.

While the clip only shows World’s Edge, it does also pop up on Olympus as well according to OP ‘dadnothere’, which could contribute to her still being one of the least-picked legends, even after a buff to start off Season 7.

The current issues with the wall could stem from a Season 6 bug that caused it to randomly explode when placed in certain spots. Devs said in an update they specifically fixed the issue, but as one Redditor suggested, that “fix” may have led to the glitch we see today.

“Her tactical is completely broken since the ‘fixed issue where a wall can be placed on ledges’ patch,” Mirage_Main added in the comments. “Walls constantly clip into the ground and place at weird angles. Sometimes if it’s too far into the ground, it’ll place and get destroyed immediately.”

Other users joked that it wouldn’t be long before Rampart became the next Apex Legends meme character, if she isn’t there already due to all of the updates she’s seen so far. Updates that don’t seem to have fixed too much of anything.

To be fair, Amped Cover does operate a bit differently than most other abilities in the game and probably presents a unique challenge for devs to get just right.

Still, until it does get fixed, we wouldn’t rely on the defensive ability as the main part of your game plan in the arena.