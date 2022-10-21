Bangalore ability is still totally broken in Apex Legends LTM

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Apex Legends players have noted that Bangalore’s Double Passive ability is still broken in some specific mode, and they’re not too pleased about it.

When a new season of Apex Legends rolls around, fans of Respawn’s popular battle royale can expect a few things – a new legend, new items, buffs and nerfs for the current roster, and new game modes.

With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, Respawn will be introducing all that and more. The spooky Catalyst will be the battle royale’s first female transgender character, there will be a new Moon-based map, and plenty of other changes.

While Respawn has yet to dish out their list of buffs and nerfs, some fans are desperate for Bangalore to get some love, especially when it comes to Control because her Double Time ability simply doesn’t work.

Apex Legends fans annoyed Bangalore is broken in Control

The issue was flagged by Redditor espartanosforeve, who couldn’t help but voice their dismay at the problem, which is a bit of a nerf for Bangalore in the mode.

“This bug has been present since Control introduced 8 months ago,” they said. “Really embarrassing for a game of this size to still have bugs unfixed for so long.”

Other players poked fun at Respawn for not addressing the issue, but some agreed that it is “very annoying” to not have a legend work in the way they are supposed to. “Seems to be rather inconsistent, sometimes it works but most times it doesn’t,” added another player who has also run into the problem.

Some suggested that the devs may have disabled it given the nature of Control, but that has never been flagged by Respawn themselves.

With Control being an LTM at the end of the day, it’s probably not at the very top of their priorities to address but it’s clear some players would at least like to see it looked at.