Are Fade & Rhapsody coming to Apex Legends? Mobile exclusive characters explained

The surprise shutdown of Apex Legends Mobile has led to players of Apex Legends on PC and console asking who Fade and Rhapsody are, and whether they will make their way into the main BR. Here’s everything there is to know.

Respawn Entertainment’s January 31 announcement that Apex Legends Mobile would be sunsetted in 2023, officially shutting down on May 1, was a shock to many, not least players of the mobile BR.

In the statement’s immediate aftermath, fans questioned whether their purchases could be refunded and expressed concern for the future of the main game, especially in light of EA’s admission that it did not perform as well as had been hoped in 2022 Q4.

There were also plenty of fans who stated that the collapse of Apex Legends Mobile is the perfect opportunity to get the Mobile exclusive Legends into the PC and console version. But is that likely, who are Fade and Rhapsody and how would they slot into Apex Legends?

Who are Fade and Rhapsody in Apex Legends?

Fade and Rhapsody are Legends that were exclusive to the mobile version of Apex Legends.

Their lore and background fit with the universe as a whole, but they have seldom featured in material relating to the main game.

Fade in Apex Legends

Fade is an offensive Legend, who dropped with Season 1 of Apex Mobile. His home planet is Solace and his abilities revolve around movement and the Void.

Respawn Entertainment Fade in Apex Legends.

Tactical Ability: Flashback – Go back to where you were a while ago from the Void.

Passive Ability: Slipstream – You can gain a short movement speed boost at the end of a slide.

Ultimate Ability: Phase Chamber – Release a Phase Cage to send all Legends within range into the Void.

Rhapsody in Apex Legends

Rhapsody is a support Legend who dropped with Season 2 of Apex Mobile. She hails from Solace as well, but boasts abilities around audio and distortion.

Respawn Entertainment Rhapsody from Apex Mobile.

Tactical Ability: Hype Anthem – Play a powerful track that speeds up nearby squadmates and restores shields. Taking damage ends the effect.

Passive Ability: Gifted Ear – You pick up sound visualizations from an extended range.

Ultimate Ability: Rowdy's Rave – Rowdy projects a wall of flashing lights that blocks incoming sight and scans.

Will Fade and Rhapsody be added to Apex Legends?

Right now, we don’t know. The topic has been brought up in the past, with some fans of the game previously unhappy that exclusive characters would come to mobile.

It previously seemed unlikely as a result of the mobile version being developed by Tencent, whereas Respawn and EA are in charge of the main title.

Speaking about Fade specifically, Respawn said: “It is a possibility in the future but he is developed for mobile… If he ends up on PC then that’s fantastic.”

We can assume the same is true for Rhapsody and, in light of the mobile version’s premature end, the chances are maybe greater than ever.