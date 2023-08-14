Respawn confirms Legends will get older over time in Apex Legends universe

It has been confirmed by developer Respawn Entertainment that Legends will grow older as time moves on, as they look to expand on their evergrowing Apex Legends lore.

Respawn Entertainment has always had a heavy focus on the stories of the various legends to help build an immersive Apex universe for fans to be invested in.

In order to enhance the lore further, it has been confirmed by Respawn that the existing Legends will continue to get older over time. Our first indication of this came in February, when all the Legends’ ages were quietly updated by 1-2 years.

This came as a surprise at the time, as most players simply expected Legends to remain at their current age in perpetuity.

Although it is not clear on the full details or how fast they will age, we asked Respawn at a recent press conference for Season 18 about making Legends older, and how it might impact the story-telling side of the game.

Currently, the Legends themselves are a diverse bunch with an incredibly varying age range, with the youngest Legend being Vantage at 19 years old.

In comparison, the oldest Legends are hundreds of years older, with the oldest being Revenant at a staggering 359 years old.

Respawn confirmed that Legends will continue to get older, but that time passes more slowly in the Apex universe tha in the real world. Although it wasn’t specified, judging by the most recent age update, it looks like time is roughly half-speed in Apex.

Taking this into consideration, it will certainly be interesting to see how the aging of the characters impacts the overall storyline and the differing effects it has on the younger and older Legends.

How else is Respawn building on Apex Legends lore?

In Season 18, released on August 8, they continued to build on the lore by largely focusing on Revenant’s gameplay rework as the character is said to have: “woke up with new powers at his fingertips.”

However, there is a challenge for the Respawn team to keep the story moving along while also serving an active live service game. The developers said that they do always have lots of big ideas about advancing the story, but that not everything can come together.

One of their key ideas was to build on the continuing story of Loba vs Revenant, which has certainly invested many players, and the rework for gameplay purposes simply presented a great opportunity.

The developers have also highlighted that they have not forgotten about the Legends that haven’t been focused on in the lore in recent Apex Legends seasons. They’ve assured players that these characters are on their radar, and that they’ll have their time to shine soon enough.

Season 18 of Apex Legends released on August 8, featuring updated ranked changes, balancing, map updates and more.