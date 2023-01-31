Apex Legends players all want same thing after Mobile game shutdown

Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down in May 2023 and Apex Legends players are all saying the same thing after the news broke.

The popular battle-royale game Apex Legends only came over to mobile in 2022, making the decision to cut it a surprising one for members of the community.

Reaching the mobile gaming community has allowed the game to grow even more and further deepen the desire for fans to see the game succeed.

Though, many have been left disappointed by the news, with a consensus forming about what needs to happen next.

Apex Legends Mobile shut down indefinitely

In a development update by EA – posted on January 31 – Respawn announced their call to stop all support on the mobile version of Apex Legends.

Part of their reasoning from the statement goes as follows: “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game.”

One of Dexerto network’s social media pages, AlphaIntel, posted the news soon after the statement was released.

Much of the Apex Legends fanbase seems to be in agreement about one thing… The mobile-exclusive Legends shouldn’t go down with the ship. Those are, of course, Fade and Rhapsody.

Respawn Entertainment Rhapsody and Fade’s future is not confirmed after the Mobile shutdown.

One reply said: “Hoping Fade and Rhapsody gets added to the main game… they took everyone’s money and dipped LMAOOOO.”

“RIP Fade and Rhapsody,” a second user replied. “I want Rhapsody in the main game. We need another healer!”

“Hope they bring them to PC. Fade was my favorite!”

Further in the statement by EA, they confirm that there will be no refunds given for any purchases made in Apex Mobile. All currencies players have within the game can still be spent before the final date of the game.

For all fans of Apex Legends Mobile, it is quite unfortunate that things have turned down this path. Whether or not the mobile-exclusive Legends will come across to the main game, though, remains to be seen.