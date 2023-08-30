Viral Apex Legends movement tech clip has the community split

A new Apex Legends movement tech has gone viral on social media, leaving the community split on its in-game potential.

Apex Legends is a battle royale game known not only for its large roster of playable Legends but also for its fast and fluid movement system.

Since the game’s release in 2019, the way players utilize Apex Legends’s movement has evolved leaps and bounds from where it started — with some fans even thinking movement tech has gone too far.

Now, the community is once again talking about the battle royale’s movement tech after a social media clip that showed one player’s absurd new tech went viral.

Apex Legends movement tech clip goes viral

The clip in question comes from a Twitter user named Riru, who originally posted the video on August 10, 2023.

The video gained traction on August 29, 2023, after pro player HisWattson quote-retweeted the clip with the caption, “Hello???”

The video in question shows a Japanese player strafing wildly around opponents while bunny-hopping, making it virtually impossible for enemies to track the erratic movements.

Riru explained that “this new movement is a technique in which the movement does not decelerate,” and eventually posted footage of themselves with a key input display to show how they performed the tech.

Community reaction to the insane movement tech has not been overly positive, with many accusing the OP of cheating. “Cheating,” one user simply replied, while another said, “No one respects configs. No one is calling it this.”

Some players claimed that those taking advantage of aim assist won’t have to worry about opponents learning this movement tech. “Sh*t like this is why aim assist is OP,” said one player, while another said, “Nice strafe brother I bet my aim assist still tracks it.”

While not every reaction to the clip was negative, with some players asking for more details on how to perform the maneuver, it’s unclear whether or not this tech is viable or will have legs in actual play.