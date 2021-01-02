Logo
Apex Legends version of ‘lofi hip hop radio’ with Wraith is the perfect remake

Published: 2/Jan/2021 20:42

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment / via ChilledCow

YouTube’s classic lofi hip hop radio starring everyone’s favorite study partner has gotten an Apex Legends remix, putting Wraith in the chair along with a few easter eggs from the battle royale.

Created by YouTuber ‘Mokey,’ with the help of SageNine Music for the track and Harrison Fordison with the room model, the fan-made CGI animation is impeccable in its presentation as many will instantly flash back to those times they needed an all-night playlist to vibe with.

However, instead of a random assortment of the chillest lofi beats around the net, the video has an incredible remix of the main theme for Apex Legends.

The epic opening to the battle royale seamlessly translates into an easy-listening track that distinguishes itself from the original while still hitting all the right notes with fans.

But even more impressive are all the nods and easter eggs embedded in the entire frame, with Nessie dolls, a loot tick, and, of course, Wraith’s kunai knife that she picks up and plays with a bit as a study break.

Eagle-eyed fans will also spot a nod to the original lofi radio by YouTube channel ‘ChilledCow,’ that can be spotted on Wraith’s laptop right in front of her, flanked by the highly-coveted Nesper charm/plush.

The entire sequence clocks in at just under four minutes, and it took Mokey about eight months of sporadically working on the project to bring it all together for the finished product.

ChilledCow / via Mokey YouTube
The fan-made animation has been hitting all the right tunes with the Apex Legends community.

And people have really been enjoying the fan-made creation, racking up a ton of fanfare on Reddit and YouTube where fans have been appreciating every inch of the video.

Luckily for them, as the animation will forever live on the internet, SageNine indicated that there could be more Apex Legends remixes on the way: “Who knows, with the recent Fight Night release, I might have to make some new Jazz/Noir Chillhop, maybe even a full length Kings Canyon Radio mix!”

This is one of the most impressive fan creations we’ve seen from the Apex Legends community, and it’s been resonating with thousands of players.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Fight Night update finally adds 2 of the most-requested features ever

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:26

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Pathfinder Fight Night Event With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

In the Fight Night event patch notes, Respawn confirmed two features that players have been begging for since the game’s release are finally coming to Apex Legends in the game’s next update.

Season 7 of Apex Legends is well underway, and players have spent plenty of time experimenting with the game’s new map and Legend. To kick off 2021 and bridge the gap between Season 8’s release in February, Respawn announced the Fight Night Collection Event.

Starting January 5, players will have a chance to complete the event-specific rewards track and obtain limited-time cosmetics via the in-game shop. The Pathfinder-themed event also features two unique limited-time modes: Airdrop Escalation and Pathfinder’s Town Takeover.

In addition to the extra content for players to enjoy, Respawn is using the update to take a swing at balancing issues and add some quality of life improvements. Included in the Fight Night patch notes are two highly-requested features that players will be ecstatic to finally see.

Apex Legends Fight Night Event Bloodhound Revenant Cosmetics
Respawn Entertainment
The new Fight Night event is bringing limited-time game modes and cosmetics to Apex Legends, along with some major feature updates.

Ultimate Accelerants

The first big change coming in the update is a tweak to the way that Ultimate Accelerants function. Currently, players must open their inventory and click on an Ultimate Accelerant in their backpack to use the item and charge their ultimate ability.

This process is changing with the release of the Fight Night update. Players will be able to simply press the button(s) used to activate their ultimate, and will automatically use an Ult Accel if they have the item in their inventory and their ultimate is not already charged.

This change is something players have been asking Respawn to implement since the earliest days of the game. After the patch notes were released, the community took to Twitter and Reddit to express their appreciation of Respawn adding this feature.

Finally yes! from apexlegends

Mark all as seen in Apex Legends

While the change to Ultimate Accelerants is a welcome addition, Respawn also announced they are adding another feature at the top of the community’s wishlist. With the Fight Night update, the developer is implementing a “Mark All As Seen” button.

This is another feature the community has called for since the game’s release. Now, players who don’t immediately inspect every new cosmetic they unlock can use this button to remove red markers that are cluttering up their weapon and Legend customization menus.

In addition to these two features, Respawn is also rolling out a few weapon and Legend tweaks along with a list of bug fixes. Players can check out the official patch notes for all the details ahead of Fight Night’s release on January 5.