 Apex Legends Fight Night update finally adds 2 of the most-requested features ever - Dexerto
Apex Legends Fight Night update finally adds 2 of the most-requested features ever

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:26

by Julian Young
In the Fight Night event patch notes, Respawn confirmed two features that players have been begging for since the game’s release are finally coming to Apex Legends in the game’s next update.

Season 7 of Apex Legends is well underway, and players have spent plenty of time experimenting with the game’s new map and Legend. To kick off 2021 and bridge the gap between Season 8’s release in February, Respawn announced the Fight Night Collection Event.

Starting January 5, players will have a chance to complete the event-specific rewards track and obtain limited-time cosmetics via the in-game shop. The Pathfinder-themed event also features two unique limited-time modes: Airdrop Escalation and Pathfinder’s Town Takeover.

In addition to the extra content for players to enjoy, Respawn is using the update to take a swing at balancing issues and add some quality of life improvements. Included in the Fight Night patch notes are two highly-requested features that players will be ecstatic to finally see.

The new Fight Night event is bringing limited-time game modes and cosmetics to Apex Legends, along with some major feature updates.

Ultimate Accelerants

The first big change coming in the update is a tweak to the way that Ultimate Accelerants function. Currently, players must open their inventory and click on an Ultimate Accelerant in their backpack to use the item and charge their ultimate ability.

This process is changing with the release of the Fight Night update. Players will be able to simply press the button(s) used to activate their ultimate, and will automatically use an Ult Accel if they have the item in their inventory and their ultimate is not already charged.

This change is something players have been asking Respawn to implement since the earliest days of the game. After the patch notes were released, the community took to Twitter and Reddit to express their appreciation of Respawn adding this feature.

Finally yes! from apexlegends

Mark all as seen in Apex Legends

While the change to Ultimate Accelerants is a welcome addition, Respawn also announced they are adding another feature at the top of the community’s wishlist. With the Fight Night update, the developer is implementing a “Mark All As Seen” button.

This is another feature the community has called for since the game’s release. Now, players who don’t immediately inspect every new cosmetic they unlock can use this button to remove red markers that are cluttering up their weapon and Legend customization menus.

In addition to these two features, Respawn is also rolling out a few weapon and Legend tweaks along with a list of bug fixes. Players can check out the official patch notes for all the details ahead of Fight Night’s release on January 5.

Apex Legends Mirage is getting a hidden buff disguised as ‘bug fix’

Published: 2/Jan/2021 13:46

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends’ bamboozling Holographic Trickster, Mirage, is one of the game’s characters to receive a buff in the upcoming Fight Night Collection Event. But, the developers are simply calling it a bug fix instead, meaning he was meant to have this buff all along.

While far from an overpowered character in Apex Legends, it’s fair to say that Mirage is not high on the list of Legends that need an urgent buff.

We have seen players devise creative buffs for Mirage in the past, like proposing the ability for enemies to mistakenly try and ‘finish’ his holographic decoys. None of them have been borne out so far, though, with Respawn likely cautious of making him too strong in Apex’s current meta. 

However, the release of detailed Fight Night Collection Event patch notes means we know what we can expect when the update drops on January 5.

Mirage has been buffed several times since Apex Legends released, but hasn’t received a strengthening in some time.

Among other things, Respawn have confirmed that the patch will feature a number of Legend-specific bug fixes. One of these relates to Mirage, and the ability (or lack thereof) of his decoys to make audible footstep sounds. 

Many thought this was an intentional choice on the part of the developers, being used as a balancing factor and a clear indication of which Mirage was a decoy, and which was the real thing. 

However, it has been made clear that it’s a bug fix, and Mirage’s decoys will now make audible footstep sounds, adding another layer of distraction to his arsenal. Enemies will no longer be able to hear footsteps and identify the real Mirage. 

Mirage’s decoys are the exact reason he’s so strong in Apex Legends.

Other bugs related to Wraith’s portal being unintentionally destroyed by the Trident, and Horizon’s abilities being unable to affect Lifeline’s DOC or Crypto drone.

Barring any last-minute delays, the Fight Night Event will drop in Apex Legends on Tuesday, January 5. You can check out the full patch notes here.