Apex Legends fans demand reworks for OG characters after Revenant Reborn

Apex Legends fans are hoping that two long-standing legends are given the Revenant Reborn rework treatment before long to stop them being the “worst” in the battle royale.

While Respawn Entertainment have regularly added new legends to the Apex Legends roster, they have also continued to tinker with those that they added to the battle royale originally in the first place.

Some legends, like Pathfinder, Lifeline, and Mirage have had their abilities changed because they were simply too strong during games at one point or another over the last few years. Respawn have also dished out class changes to give legends different perks on top of their normal abilities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Season 18, they went a little step further by completely reworking Revenant. The terrifying simulacrum became Revenant Reborn as a result of the changes, with his iconic totem Ultimate replaced by the Forged Shadows ability.

Apex Legends fans claim two OG characters need reworks

With reworks being a long-standing topic of conversation in the battle royale, fans have, once again, put forward who they want to be reworked after Revenant.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While pretty all of their current roster were suggested by fans, two stood out above the rest – Mirage and Lifeline. “Mirage. Arguably the worst legend now compared to everyone else with their 400 abilities,” one fan said, getting around 450 likes in support of that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer BirnoOCE suggested Lifeline, for a number of reasons. “One of the most played legends. OG Legend. Fun Legend. Outclassed in almost all her abilities. Cool voice lines. Loved by player base,” he said, getting way over 700 likes on his post.

Other supporters of a Lifeline rework, again, pointed to Newcastle having similarly stronger abilities and thats why they want a bit of respect shown to the longer-standing medic.

Prior to Season 18’s launch, Respawn told Dexerto that they won’t rule out future reworks but they aren’t committed to any either. If something need fixing, then they’ll take a look. So, who knows if fans will ever get their wish.

Article continues after ad